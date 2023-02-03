‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Newest Kirby Remake Gets Merry Magoland Mini-Game Park

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: February 3, 2023 at 1:11 pm -
Filed to:kirby
kirby return to dream landkirby's return to dream land
Newest Kirby Remake Gets Merry Magoland Mini-Game Park
Image: Nintendo

It’s Friday and David said I can talk about the new Kirby trailer, so I’m going to. The multiplayer mini-games in Kirby’s Return To Dream Land Deluxe look fun as hell.

As we know, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is the upcoming remake of the 2011 title Kirby’s Return to Dream Land for the Nintendo Wii. In it, up to 4 players can go buckwild in a 2.5D side scrolling adventure with Kirby and his friends.

What sets this remake apart from the original are quite a new features, including the new Mecha Copy Ability that turns Kirby into a robot, a new graphical style, and an area dedicated to new mini-games. That last one has been further explored in a new trailer video.

The Merry Magoland amusement park is the newest hub world in the Kirby franchise, and consists of various subgames to play with friends, as well as a Mask Shop where players can dress up their characters with masks inspired by the Kirby series. The park is run by Magalor, who I’m sure is going to be super cool and nice to Kirby and is definitely a trustworthy dude.

According to the video, the various subgames available to play at Merry Magoland consist of old games from previous Kirby titles as well as new ones not seen before. They are as follows:

  • Bomb Rally (Kirby: Nightmare in Dream Land) – Hot potato with bombs and pans.
  • Booming Blasters (new) – Top-down shooter where players must eliminate one another with lasers.
  • Checkerboard Chase (Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards– Players run around an 8×8 grid platform and try to make one another fall by throwing tile-dropping waves.
  • Crackity Hack (Kirby & The Amazing Mirror– Strength contest where players punch a boulder to make the biggest fissure in the ground.
  • Egg Catcher (Kirby’s Adventure– You must catch eggs in your mouth and avoid the bombs. Yum!
  • Kirby on the Draw (Kirby Super Star Ultra) – Wild West shoot-em-up with cardboard cutouts of enemies.
  • Magolor’s Tome Trackers (new) – Magalor is thinking of a book in the library, and you have to find it.
  • Ninja Dojo (Kirby’s Return to Dream Land) – Shuriken throwing at moving targets.
  • Samurai Kirby (Kirby Super Star) – Players must strike when prompted as quickly at possible to win.
    • Samurai Kirby 100 is a variant of this, where players go up against 99 recent times from around the world.
  • Smash Ride (Kirby: Squeak Squad– Dodge em’ cars except you’re on “Smash Stars” instead, aim is to knock one another off the arena.

The trailer also reveals that by playing these subgames, one can have stamps added to their Stamp Rally card, which unlocks rewards including souvenir items and dress-up masks.

I don’t know about you, but I am pumped. I’m going to go ape shit in Dream Land.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.