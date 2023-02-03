Newest Kirby Remake Gets Merry Magoland Mini-Game Park

It’s Friday and David said I can talk about the new Kirby trailer, so I’m going to. The multiplayer mini-games in Kirby’s Return To Dream Land Deluxe look fun as hell.

As we know, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is the upcoming remake of the 2011 title Kirby’s Return to Dream Land for the Nintendo Wii. In it, up to 4 players can go buckwild in a 2.5D side scrolling adventure with Kirby and his friends.

What sets this remake apart from the original are quite a new features, including the new Mecha Copy Ability that turns Kirby into a robot, a new graphical style, and an area dedicated to new mini-games. That last one has been further explored in a new trailer video.

The Merry Magoland amusement park is the newest hub world in the Kirby franchise, and consists of various subgames to play with friends, as well as a Mask Shop where players can dress up their characters with masks inspired by the Kirby series. The park is run by Magalor, who I’m sure is going to be super cool and nice to Kirby and is definitely a trustworthy dude.

According to the video, the various subgames available to play at Merry Magoland consist of old games from previous Kirby titles as well as new ones not seen before. They are as follows:

Bomb Rally (Kirby: Nightmare in Dream Land) – Hot potato with bombs and pans.

– Hot potato with bombs and pans. Booming Blasters (new) – Top-down shooter where players must eliminate one another with lasers.

– Top-down shooter where players must eliminate one another with lasers. Checkerboard Chase (Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards) – Players run around an 8×8 grid platform and try to make one another fall by throwing tile-dropping waves.

– Players run around an 8×8 grid platform and try to make one another fall by throwing tile-dropping waves. Crackity Hack (Kirby & The Amazing Mirror) – Strength contest where players punch a boulder to make the biggest fissure in the ground.

– Strength contest where players punch a boulder to make the biggest fissure in the ground. Egg Catcher (Kirby’s Adventure) – You must catch eggs in your mouth and avoid the bombs. Yum!

– You must catch eggs in your mouth and avoid the bombs. Yum! Kirby on the Draw (Kirby Super Star Ultra) – Wild West shoot-em-up with cardboard cutouts of enemies.

– Wild West shoot-em-up with cardboard cutouts of enemies. Magolor’s Tome Trackers (new) – Magalor is thinking of a book in the library, and you have to find it.

– Magalor is thinking of a book in the library, and you have to find it. Ninja Dojo (Kirby’s Return to Dream Land) – Shuriken throwing at moving targets.

– Shuriken throwing at moving targets. Samurai Kirby (Kirby Super Star) – Players must strike when prompted as quickly at possible to win. Samurai Kirby 100 is a variant of this, where players go up against 99 recent times from around the world.

– Players must strike when prompted as quickly at possible to win. Smash Ride (Kirby: Squeak Squad) – Dodge em’ cars except you’re on “Smash Stars” instead, aim is to knock one another off the arena.

The trailer also reveals that by playing these subgames, one can have stamps added to their Stamp Rally card, which unlocks rewards including souvenir items and dress-up masks.

I don’t know about you, but I am pumped. I’m going to go ape shit in Dream Land.