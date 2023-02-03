‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
ScribbleTaku 2

Ruby Innes

Published 36 mins ago: February 3, 2023 at 5:00 pm -
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Hello there!

I hope you’ve all had a beautiful week, and that you’ve seen at least one funny picture that made you blow air briskly out of your nose.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku had you folks scratching your heads in a golf-like manner. If you weren’t well aware, it really could’ve been any golf game. But really, it was a golf game that plays with the concept of golf itself. That’s right, it’s WHAT THE GOLF?

Gif: Triband

The winner of this round was astrogirl, so shouts out to you for getting the right golf game! Everybody else, good job on knowing so many different golf games!

This next one is a game that I’ve been playing recently on a new platform, but it’s not a new game. What is it?

About the Author

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Comments

