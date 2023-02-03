ScribbleTaku 2

Hello there!

I hope you’ve all had a beautiful week, and that you’ve seen at least one funny picture that made you blow air briskly out of your nose.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku had you folks scratching your heads in a golf-like manner. If you weren’t well aware, it really could’ve been any golf game. But really, it was a golf game that plays with the concept of golf itself. That’s right, it’s WHAT THE GOLF?

The winner of this round was astrogirl, so shouts out to you for getting the right golf game! Everybody else, good job on knowing so many different golf games!

This next one is a game that I’ve been playing recently on a new platform, but it’s not a new game. What is it?