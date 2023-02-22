Sydney-Made FPS Has A Game-Changing Accessibility Feature For Deaf Players

A Sydney game studio is developing a first-person shooter called Sector’s Edge with a feature that might appeal to deaf players.

The game is called Sector’s Edge, and it’s being developed by Vercidium, a studio run by two brothers from Sydney. The game is a free-to-play multiplayer shooter for PC that deploys a custom engine and destructible environments. The game’s visual style could be described as a blend of Minecraft and Apex Legends, which allows it to do a lot of cool things with the destructible terrain — watch it collapse in the video below and tell me you didn’t find it satisfying.

The whole game’s got an old-school arena FPS vibe to it. The old Quake 3 and Unreal Tournament heads will approve, I’m sure.

It’s got rocket jumping, for god’s sake. I mean, I’m sold.

But its most exciting feature is its raytraced audio. Vercidium has used raytracing as a way to visualise approaching sound cues, coloured to communicate the player’s proximity to their source. The result is an incredible new accessibility feature for deaf players or those that may be hard of hearing.

I’m working on visualising sounds for deaf players using raytracing There’s still a bit of work remaining but I was able to play normally with the sound muted#gamedev #indiegamedev #indiegames pic.twitter.com/laeIRVbfJS — Vercidium (@Vercidium) January 26, 2023

The effect is a system for monitoring player movement that is incredibly easy to read. It’s certainly more intuitive than other attempts at audio visualisers I’ve used. Fortnite‘s radial display for visualising audio, for instance, can point you in the broad direction of an audio source, but it won’t tell you specifically where it’s coming from unless it’s practically on top of you. I can see people riding in on gliders above me, but they could be anywhere. In Sector’s Edge, the raytraced audio lets you track the audio source in real-time, allowing the player to closely follow the in-game action even if the game’s volume has been muted entirely.

The feature is still in active development right now and has not yet been implemented into the live version of the game. That will come in time.

I personally possess what doctors refer to as “shit hearing”. Technical term. A friend of mine is deaf in one ear. Audio visualisers have been such a boon to us both, particularly in fast-paced shooters where clear spatial audio is critically important. Sector’s Edge has found a solution to this problem that is so neat and so elegant that I want it implemented everywhere. Vercidium is currently seeking feedback from deaf players, so if you yourself are deaf or hard of hearing, reach out to the team at their website!

We’ve reached out to Vercidium with a few questions about their very cool system and will update this piece when we hear back.