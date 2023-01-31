‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Sony Reportedly Cuts PSVR 2 Predictions Following Slow Preorders [Updated: Sony Responds]

5
David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: February 1, 2023 at 5:30 am -
Filed to:bloomberg
PlayStationplaystation 5playstation vr 2ps5psvr 2psvr2virtual realityvr
Sony Reportedly Cuts PSVR 2 Predictions Following Slow Preorders [Updated: Sony Responds]
Image: PlayStation, Kotaku Australia

Update February 1, 2023, 5:36 am

In a statement to Gamesindustry.biz, Sony has refuted Bloomberg’s report from yesterday afternoon. That report indicated the tech giant had slashed its forcast shipments of PSVR 2 following slower-than-expected preorders. Per GI.biz, Sony says it is “seeing enthusiasm from PlayStation fans for the upcoming launch, which includes more than 30 titles such as Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and Resident Evil Village.”

Bloomberg is standing by its story and has updated its piece overnight to include further reporting.

Original story follows.

Sony has reportedly halved its forecast shipments of the PlayStation VR 2, which is set to launch on February 22, after preorders for the device failed to match expectations.

The news comes from a Bloomberg report this afternoon that details the thinking behind the move. Per Bloomberg, Sony has cut the number of units it expects to ship this quarter to around a million units, down from the roughly 2 million it had expected to ship. As for why it has adjusted these targets, it appears that preorders for the PSVR 2 have been coming more slowly than Sony had predicted.

There are numerous ways to explain this. The primary issue is that the cost of securing a complete PSVR 2 set up is proving to be a turn-off. The device itself costs $879.95 in Australia (or $959.95 for the Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle). The PSVR 2 only works with a PlayStation 5 (a further $799, should you not already own a console) and is not backwards compatible with any games from Sony’s previous generation of VR hardware. In terms of public perception, these factors alone have given the product a rather steep mountain to climb.

A quick call around local stockists by Kotaku Australia this afternoon reveals that stores like EB Games and JB Hi-Fi are taking preorders without any waitlists. PSVR 2 stock is plentiful and readily available. This stands in stark contrast to the frequent madness of the last two years, where PS5 hardware drops sold out in seconds, and waitlists stretched on for months.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, Sony may have hoped that must-play titles like Horizon: Call of the Mountain (and around 36 other launch titles) would get consumers excited for the device. Unfortunately, without backwards compatibility on owned titles, customers would need to buy new games for device, further increasing its already significant outlay. At a certain point, it all just gets a bit beyond what the average household can afford.

Of course, Sony is far from the only tech giant with an expensive VR headset, nor are they alone in finding the marketing bruising. Sony would have been aware that bringing a new VR headset to market in 2023 could be an uphill battle. To say that the VR space has been struggling to hold the public’s interest over the last few years would be to understate the situation. Interest in VR and AR headsets seems to have faltered rather badly in 2022, but according to market intelligence firm IDC, the space is set to enjoy a growth in shipments this year of up to 32%. Meta’s Quest range, of course, dominates the space with affordable, self-contained (though lower-spec) headsets that can be used easily in the home. Even it had to raise its prices last year as belts tightened. At the same time, Microsoft pulled back from its longrunning HoloLens AR project for similar reasons. It seems Sony is now grappling with that same lack of demand.

VR is a tough business. Sony knew that the first time around, and I’m sure it knew the risks this time around.

On the plus side, if you are keen to secure preorders on a PSVR 2, you won’t have any trouble doing so.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • VR can be great when done well, but it’s been wrecked by an almost BETA/VHS situation where multiple smaller formats exist, when it should have been a unified platform (on PC at least). Like anything in gaming, it’s all about the software, and Oculus have helped destroy VR by having exclusives before the market was big enough for that sort of crap.

    The tech in the PSVR2 seems REALLY promising though, and even though I have good VR on my PC already I’d be willing to double dip if the software quality is there.

    Reply

  • I should add – pre orders are for chumps on something like this. We need reviews and in-hand reports if we’re dropping $800+ on yet another piece of tech.

    Reply

    • So I actually have a pre-order myself… But for reasons you mention I’ll absolutely be letting it sit at EB for a few days while I wait on hands-on reviews. I basically just put the minimum deposit down to pre-order in the event my area didn’t get much stock.

      That said, based on early impressions and the headset specs… While I’ll never expect it from them, I would like to see Sony add/provide PC support for it.

      And honestly, after the shitshow that was the Quest Pro’s ‘enterprise’ pricetag, I know a number of people who’ve been hanging out for the next decent/cheapish PC VR headset, and this could have absolutely been right up there.

      Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.