There Are A Lot Of Big Fat Bargains In The Nintendo eShop Right Now

I’m a sucker for a deal, and the Nintendo Switch eShop seems to have a number of great games for even better prices at the moment. Is there a Nintendo eShop sale going on? Who knows! Regardless, we got some deals.
The Nintendo eShop regularly chucks random games on sale when everybody least expects it, and then says absolutely nothing about it. It’s very sneaky, and quite a nice surprise.
But there will be no surprises here. We’ve collated a hefty amount of games that have big bargain bites taken out of their price points, for your purchasing pleasure. Fill up that digital shame pile, why don’t you?
Note: These are Australian prices. Some items may not be on sale in your region. We’re also sectioning games into when their sale price ends, as there are a few different ending dates.
The best deals in the Nintendo eShop right now
Ending February 26th, 2023
- Katamari Damacy REROLL (game trial also available)
- Little Misfortune
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- DOOM Eternal
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Death’s Door
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Pikuniku
- Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
- Persona 5 Royal
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- LIMBO
- INSIDE
Ending February 28th, 2023
- Portal: Companion Collection
Ending March 1st, 2023
- Overcooked! 2
- Yooka-Laylee
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Moving Out Deluxe Edition
Ending March 4th, 2023
- League of Enthusiastic Losers Extended Edition
Ending March 5th, 2023
- Unravel Two
Ending March 8th, 2023
- OlliOlli World
- Sid Meier’s Civilisation VI Platinum Edition
- Bioshock: The Collection
- Borderlands Legendary Collection
- NBA 2K23
