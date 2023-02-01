All the Sci-Fi, Action, Horror and Fantasy Movies Confirmed for 2023

The last few years have been chaotic, especially when trying to keep track of when movies are premiering. But, the COVID-induced fog has settled and we have somewhat of a clear picture when it comes to the upcoming movies coming out in Australia in 2023.

From Marvel and Disney to Warner Bros, Paramount, Universal, Blumhouse and everything in between, here are the movies coming out in 2023, the ones confirmed as upcoming for fans of sci-fi, horror, adventure, action and all things superhero in Australia.

Movies coming out in 2023 in Australia

Let’s start at the top, with everything confirmed so far for January.

New movies coming out in January 2023

Mummies (animation) in cinemas now

(animation) in cinemas now M3GAN in cinemas now

in cinemas now Babylon on January 19

New movies coming out in February 2023

Knock at the Cabin on February 2

on February 2 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 16

on February 16 Missing on February 23

New movies coming out in March 2023

New movies coming out in April 2023

Super Mario Bros. on April 5

on April 5 The Pope’s Exorcist on April 6

on April 6 Renfield on April 13

on April 13 Salem’s Lot on April 20

on April 20 Evil Dead Rise on April 20

New movies coming out in May 2023

New movies coming out in June 2023

New movies coming out in July 2023

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning (part 1) on July 13

on July 13 Coyote vs ACME on July 20

on July 20 Barbie on July 20

on July 20 Oppenheimer on July 20

on July 20 The Marvels on July 27

New movies coming out in August 2023

Gran Turismo on August 10

on August 10 Haunted Mansion on August 10

on August 10 Blue Beetle on August 17

New movies coming out in September 2023

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (animation) on September 7

(animation) on September 7 The Nun 2 on September 7

on September 7 Untitled A Quiet Place on September 13

on September 13 A Haunting in Venice on September 14

Untitled DC film on September 21

film on September 21 Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie on September 28

New movies coming out in October 2023

Untitled Exorcist film on October 12

Here’s the spider walk scene from the original flick to tie you over for now.

New movies coming out in November 2023

Blade on November 2

on November 2 Dune Part 2 on November 2

on November 2 Wish on November 23

on November 23 Trolls 3 on November 30

Here’s the trailer from Dune.

New movies coming out in December 2023

Wonka on December 14

on December 14 Untitled Star Trek film on December 21

film on December 21 Star Wars Rogue Squadron on December 21

on December 21 Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on December 26

Some more Timothée Chalamet courtesy of this Access YouTube account.

What’s releasing in 2024?

The Tiger’s Apprentice on January 11

on January 11 A Quiet Place: Day One on March 7

on March 7 Untitled Godzilla Vs. Kong on March 14

on March 14 Kung Fu Panda 4 on March 28

on March 28 Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim on April 11

on April 11 If on June 13

on June 13 Despicable Me 4 on June 20

on June 20 Mission Impossible 8 on June 27

on June 27 Untitled Transformers animation on July 18

animation on July 18 Joker: Folie á Deux on October 3

on October 3 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on December 19

on December 19 Distant TBA

If there’s anything we learned from the last two years, it’s that release dates aren’t ever completely set in stone until you’re sitting in a seat at the cinema. So stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia and we’ll update this article as more information becomes available AND as the big production houses lock in more movies.

This article has been updated since it was first published.