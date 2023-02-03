What Are You Playing This Weekend?

TGIF, gang. The fourth working week of the year is complete. Friday is here at again, at last.

Being Friday, we must of course ask the week’s most important question: What are you playing this weekend?

On Saturday, I plan to get offline and get outside (Melbourne weather, currently erratic even by our standards, permitting). I’ll be seeing some friends in the city and getting a bit of sorely needed exercise — there’s been a lot of sitting this week, and I need to stretch it all out.

On Sunday, I’m going to try to squeeze a little game time in. Garden Galaxy sits in Steam, waiting to be played. I’ve still got a little more Dead Space to get through as well. Keeping things simple this weekend. I’m looking forward to it.

In light of the new Sims 4 announcements, Ruby has decided to completely redownload The Sims 4, and install an absolute truckload of mods. It’s official. She is back in her Sims era. May god have mercy on her goblin household.

With that, over to you! What are you playing this weekend? Something old? Something new? Something borrowed? Something blue (Sonic)? Let us know in the comments below.

That is a full lid for us this week. Thank you as always for hanging out with us, we really do appreciate you being here. Whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.