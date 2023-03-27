As we get deeper into the calendar year, more and more sale events are beginning to pop up. Amazon has just launched its Big Smile Sale, and there are some decent bargains and offers available.
The sale kicked off earlier today, Monday, 27 March, and will be running until 11:59pm Sunday, 2 April, so you’ve only got a few days to nab one of these deals for tech, gaming and more.
From PC accessories to PS5 games and even 3D printers, these are the Big Smile Sale 2023 deals that are worth your time and money.
The best deals from Amazon’s Big Smile Sale 2023
The best Big Smile Sale deals for PC
- Save up to 26% off select Akko keyboards
- Save up to 54% off select ASUS routers and gaming accessories
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX EVA Edition Optical Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $187.95 (down from $229)
- ASTRO Gaming A40 TR Pro Gaming Headset + MixAmp Pro TR – now $312.95 (down from $449)
- Save up to 34% off select EPOS gaming headsets
- Save up to 40% off select HyperX gaming headsets
- Save up to 23% off select Lenovo gaming monitors
- Save up to $100 off select LG FHD monitors
- Logitech G G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $84 (down from $129.95)
- Logitech G G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $78 (down from $129.95)
- Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Headset – now $120 (down from $179.95)
- Save up to 10% off select MSI gaming laptops
- Save up to 48% off select Netgear networking products
- Save up to 24% off PRISM+ gaming monitors
- Save up to 56% off select Razer accessories
- Save up to 25% on select Redragon gaming accessories
- Save on select SanDisk storage devices
- Save up to 41% off TP-Link networking products
- Save up to 49% off select Wavlink PC accessories
- Save on select storage devices and PC components from Seagate, MSI, Corsair and more.
The best Big Smile Sale deals for videogames
PS4/PS5 deals
- Atomic Heart (PS4) – now $64.95 (down from $109.95)
- Atomic Heart (PS5) – now $64.95 (down from $109.95)
- The Callisto Protocol (PS5) – now $62.95 (down from $89.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PS4) – now $69.93 (down from $109.95)
- Octopath Traveler II (PS4) – now $59 (down from $84.95)
- Sniper Elite 5 – now $42.95 (down from $99.95)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – now $45.08 (down from $59.95)
- Watch Dogs Legion (PS4) – now $13.45 (down from $19)
Xbox One/Series X|S deals
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – now $24 (down from $99.95)
- Atomic Heart – now $64.95 (down from $109.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $35.95 (down from $89.95)
- Watch Dogs Legion – now $9.95 (down from $19)
Switch deals
- Save up to 35% off select Nintendo Switch game bundles
- Pokken Tournament DX – now $69 (down from $89.95)
- Sonic Mania Plus – now $39 (down from $49.95)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – now $39 (down from $59.95)
The best Big Smile Sale deals for 3D printing
- Creality Ender 3 S1 Pro 3D Printer – now $599 (down from $749)
- Creality Ender 3 S1 3D Printer – now $411.99 (down from $645)
- Save up to 39% off select ELEGOO 3D printers, resin and accessories
- FlashForge Finder 3 3D Printer (Dual Platforms) – now $509.15 (down from $799)
The best Big Smile Sale deals for tech and home entertainment
- Save up to 22% off select Bose headphones and soundbar bundles
- Bose Home Speaker 500 – now $449 (down from $599.95)
- Save up to 48% off select Charmast powerbanks
- Save up to 58% off select ECOVACS robot vacuum
- Save up to 56% off select ELEPHAS mini projectors
- ErgoTune Supreme Ergonomic Office Chair – now $562 (down from $749)
- Save up to 25% off select HUION drawing tablets
- Save up to 66% off select JBL headphones and speakers
- Save up to 29% off select Philips televisions
- Save up to 14% off select PRISM+ televisions
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (WiFi, 256GB) – now $1,699 (down from $1,999)
- Save up to 55% off Sennheiser headphones and earbuds
- Save up to 44% off XP-Pen drawing monitors and graphics tablets
The best Big Smile Sale deals for manga
- Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set – now $183.60 (down from $340)
- Attack on Titan, Season 1 Part 1 Manga Box Set – now $41.94 (down from $69.99)
- Bakuman Complete Box Set – now $162.50 (down from $250)
- Battle Angel Alita Complete Series Box Set – now $158.99 (down from $300)
- Berserk, Vol. 1 (Deluxe) – now $55.90 (down from $79.99)
- Claymore Complete Box Set – now $246.98 (down from $340)
- Death Note Complete Box Set – now $104.95 (down from $175)
- Demon Slayer Complete Box Set – now $194.45 (down from $299.99)
- Dragon Ball Complete Box Set – now $157.56 (down from $220)
- Dragon Ball Z Complete Box Set – now $234.58 (down from $340)
- Fullmetal Alchemist Complete Box Set – now $227.25 (down from $350)
- Ghost in the Shell Complete Box Set – now $86.18 (down from $140)
- My Hero Academia Box Set, Vol. 1 – now $148.79 (down from $270)
- Naruto Box Set, Vol. 2 – now $179.99 (down from $260)
- Naruto Box Set, Vol. 3 – now $195 (down from $300)
- One Piece Box Set, Vol. 1 – now $201.62 (down from $290)
- One Piece Box Set, Vol. 2 – now $186.50 (down from $290)
- One Piece Box Set, Vol. 3 – now $192.80 (down from $300)
- One Piece Box Set, Vol. 4 – now $180.25 (down from $300)
- A Silent Voice Complete Box Set – now $90.09 (down from $140)
- Tokyo Ghoul Complete Box Set – now $158.93 (down from $214.99)
- Tokyo Ghoul: re Complete Box Set – now $146.95 (down from $244.99)
- Tomie (Complete Deluxe Edition) – now $29.95 (down from $49.99)
- Uzumaki (3-in-1 Deluxe Edition) – now $24.50 (down from $40.99)
You can find the full range of offers from Amazon’s Big Smile Sale 2023 here.
