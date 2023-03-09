Aussie-Made Bilkins’ Folly Gets New Trailer, Platforms And Release Window

Treasure hunting, puzzle-solving, and adventuring with man’s best friend? That’s the beauty of Webbysoft’s Bilkins’ Folly, which has just had a healthy smattering of updates regarding its progress.

Bilkins’ Folly is a swashbuckling narrative adventure developed by the one-man team Webby Soft and published by Armor Games Studios (Bear and Breakfast). According to a press release, the Tasmania-developed title will be not only released later this year but will be released on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4/5 alongside PC.

The announcement also comes with a new trailer for Bilkins’ Folly, which further shows off that smooth, bouncy pixel animation that initially caught my eye when I first heard about the game.

According to the game’s Steam description, the story goes a little something like this:

Percival “Percy” Bilkins is a treasure hunter on a mission to find his missing mother and grandfather, who mysteriously disappeared many years ago. The only problem? His ship got wrecked in a storm, and he needs to find a new way forward. Together with his family’s beloved dog Drayton, Percy must find a new ship, reunite with his crew, and discover family secrets that will change his life forever. Oh, and dig for hidden treasure of course.

If the name sounds familiar to you at all, we’ve actually mentioned Bilkins’ Folly a couple of times across the website. Fellow writer Renee O’Flynn (a.k.a Scree) gave the game a go last year at PAX Australia, confirming that one can pat ‘a variety of the wildlife’ in the game, which is already a huge plus.

Bilkins’ Folly is also one of the 11 games that were recently awarded funding from Screen Australia as part of the Games: Expansion Pack. The package spreads $1.5 million across 11 different Aussie-made titles to assist with development costs, which I’m sure has helped Bilkins’ Folly get to today’s announcement.

I’m personally pumped for this game, especially after seeing that you can not only pat your dog, you can hug your dog. Now that’s what I call elite game design. You can wishlist Bilkins’ Folly on Steam here.