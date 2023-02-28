Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for $48, Sonic Frontiers for $48 and Guardians of the Galaxy for $9.95.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.
Table of Contents
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch game deals
- Bayonetta 3 – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- LEGO Brawls – now $39 (down from $69.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $49 (down from $89.95)
- Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope – now $48 (down from $89.95)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – now $44.99 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – now $58.99 (down from $79.95)
- Nintendo Switch Sports – now $54 (down from $69.95)
- Octopath Traveler II – now $69 (down from $84.95)
- Pokémon Violet – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Pokémon Scarlet – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – now $99 (down from $124.95)
- Sonic Frontiers – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – now $59 (down from $79.95)
Switch accessory deals
- HORI Real Arcade Pro Street Fighter Ryu Edition – now $299.34 (down from $342.38)
- HORI Real Arcade Pro. V Hayabusa Flight Stick – now $272.36 (down from $304.15)
- Nintendo Switch Carry Case – now $9.99 (down from $29.99)
- Nintendo Switch Deluxe Travel Case – now $14.99 (down from $49.99)
- SanDisk Nintendo MicroSD (128GB) – now $30.71 (down from $79)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4 game deals
- F1 22 – now $50 (down from $99.99)
- God of War Ragnarok – now $78 (down from $109.95)
- Sonic Frontiers – now $48 (down from $99.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales – now $55 (down from $94.95)
PS5 game deals
- Far Cry 6 – now $28 (down from $99.95)
- Forspoken – now $79.99 (down from $114.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $58 (down from $109.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $26 (down from $78)
- King of Fighters XV – now $41.45 (down from $89.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $48 (down from $79)
- Madden NFL 23 – now $49 (down from $109.99)
- Need for Speed: Unbound – now $59 (down from $109.95)
- The Quarry – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $79.95 (down from $124.95)
- Sonic Frontiers – now $48 (down from $99.95)
- Wild Hearts – now $79.95 (down from $109.95)
PS4/PS5 accessory deals
- Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD with Heatsink (2TB) – now $397.83 (down from $599)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Dead Space – now $74.99 (down from $109.95)
- F1 22 – now $50 (down from $99.99)
- Far Cry 6 – now $24.95 (down from $99.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $58 (down from $109.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $9.95 (down from $109.95)
- Halo Infinite – now $68 (down from $99.95)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns – now $79.99 (down from $109.95)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – now $24 (down from $49.95)
- Need for Speed: Unbound – now $59 (down from $109.95)
- The Quarry – now $39 (down from $69.95)
- Red Dead Redemption II – now $24 (down from $49.95)
- Sonic Frontiers – now $48 (down from $99.95)
- Wild Hearts – now $79.95 (down from $109.95)
Xbox accessory deals
- 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller – now $59.95 (down from $99.95)
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $349.95 (down from $549.95)
- Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller (Red) – now $78.99 (down from $94.95)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – now $375.70 (down from $699)
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600G – now $219 (down from $399)
- Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3000MHz Memory – now $84 (down from $119)
- Kingston NV2 M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (1TB) – now $81.91 (down from $125)
- Crucial SATA 2.5″ SSD (2TB) – now $189 (down from $265)
Gaming headset deals
- ASUS ROG Strix GO Gaming Headset – now $249 (down from $329)
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 301 Headset – now $69 (down from $119)
- Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed Wireless Headset – now $207.31 (down from $399)
- Logitech G635 Lightsync Wireless Headset – now $109 (down from $199)
- Razer Kraken X Lite Gaming Headset – now $67.98 (down from $114.95)
Keyboard deals
- ASUS TUF Gaming K1 Keyboard – now $64.95 (down from $99)
- Logitech G G512 Mechanical Keyboard – now $115.75 (down from $199.95)
- Logitech G G815 Mechanical Keyboard – now $168.97 (down from $299)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Keyboard (Green Switch) – now $99 (down from $199)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Keyboard (Yellow Switch) – now $99 (down from $199)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Yellow Switch) – now $199 (down from $394.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Green Switch) – now $149 (down from $299)
- Razer BlackWidow Chroma Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Green Switch) – now $84 (down from $189)
Mice deals
- Logitech G203 Mouse – now $25 (down from $69.95)
- Logitech G305 Mouse – now $55.21 (down from $99.95)
- Logitech G502 X Plus Mouse – now $203.99 (down from $279.95)
- Logitech G Pro X Mouse – now $150.33 (down from $279)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Optical Gaming Mouse – now $47.20 (down from $139.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Ergonomic Wireless Mouse – now $88.99 (down from $159)
- Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Ergonomic Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $199 (down from $259.95)
- SteelSeries Wireless Prime Mouse – now $34 (down from $139)
Monitor deals
- Asus ROG Strix UltraWide 49 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $1,599 (down from $1,999)
- LG Ultragear 32 Gaming Monitor – now $559 (down from $719.95)
- LG UltraWide 34 Curved Monitor – now $499 (down from $749)
- PRISM+ XQ340 Pro 34″ QLED Curved Ultrawide Monitor – now $599 with coupon (down from $1,099)
- Samsung 27 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $256.90 (down from $339)
Wi-Fi router and other accessory deals
- ASUS 4G-AX56 AX1800 Dual-Band WiFi 6 LTE Router – now $335 (down from $449)
- ASUS RT-AX55 AX1800 Dual Band WiFi 6 (802.11ax) Router – now $139 (down from $229)
- Google Nest WiFi Home Mesh Router (2-Pack) – now $279.99 (down from $399.99)
- Logitech G X52 Professional HOTAS Throttle and Flight Stick Controller – now $265 (down from $399.95)
- Logitech G X56 HOTAS Throttle and Flight Stick Controller – now $332.91 (down from $449.95)
- Logitech G Pro Flight Yoke System – now $255 (down from $349.95)
- Netgear Orbi (RBK352) WiFi 6 Dual-Band Mesh System – now $249 (down from $479)
- Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam – now $199 (down from $329)
- Razer Seiren X Microphone – now $71.20 (down from $139)