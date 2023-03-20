The Death Note Box Set Is On Sale, Just As Planned

If you were an anime-watching teenager throughout the mid to late 2000s, there’s a pretty good chance that you were obsessed with Death Note to some degree. It was one of the defining series of that era. You probably went to a Supanova or a SMASH dressed as L at least once. It was either that or something to do with Haruhi Suzumiya. Don’t lie to me, we both know I’m right.

The popularity of the Death Note anime certainly hasn’t slowed down since, either. Chuck a rock at a “Best Animes of All Time” list, and there’s a good chance it’s somewhere near the very top. If you are a fan of the series but have never dipped into the manga that inspired the anime, then it’s well worth picking up.

While not as melodramatic as the anime – the manga version of the potato chip scene can’t hold a candle to the adaptation – Death Note is still an incredibly satisfying read. Its artist, Takeshi Obata, is just one of the best working artists out and his art is a real treat to behold.

Both Amazon Australia and Booktopia are selling the Death Note manga box set for $104.95, which is a nice 40% off the usual retail price ($175). This set includes the 12 volumes that comprise the series, along with Death Note: How to Read guidebook. You’ll take this box set… and read it.

For those unfamiliar with the series, Death Note was created by Obata and writer Tsugumi Ohba from 2003 to 2006. A relatively short run, especially when you consider it was sharing page space with Naruto, Bleach and One Piece in the pages of Shonen Jump.

The series focuses on Light Yagami, a highly intelligent high-school student, who stumbles across the titular Death Note, a blank notebook that allows its user to kill anyone in the world just by writing their name on one of its pages. With this newfound power, Light takes up the alias “Kira” and begins an international massacre of criminals in the hopes of creating a world free of crime.

Lights’ plans are put in jeopardy when L, a mysterious genius detective, joins a task force to help catch Kira. What follows is an intense psychological game of cat and mouse, with more twists and turns than a snake with an itch.

Also, as a quick aside because I’ll probably never get to bring this up elsewhere, but did you know the second live-action Death Note movie opens with Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ ‘Dani California’? If I have to be burdened by this fun fact then so do you.

The Death Note manga box set is available from Amazon Australia or Booktopia here.