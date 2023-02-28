EA Lays Off Over 100 Apex Legends Testers Over Zoom Call

Over 100 quality assurance testers at Electronic Arts’ Baton Rouge, LA office were abruptly laid off during a surprise Zoom call on Tuesday, three sources familiar with the meeting tell Kotaku. They worked predominantly on Apex Legends, the publisher’s hit battle royale developed by Respawn Entertainment.

QA testers, who were all on contractors, were invited to an unscheduled mandatory Zoom meeting at 8 AM CT (1 AM AEDT) today, and encouraged to join from their personal smartphone or computer. According to three sources, who wished to remain anonymous because they were not authorised to speak to press, management at the Baton Rouge studio laid off the entire testing staff.

This news apparently came as a shock not only to those let go, but also full-time supervisors who were not told in advance or given time to prepare. Those impacted were apparently allowed to collect personal belongings from the office only under the supervision of security. They will be provided 60 days severance, though that won’t cover the length of many people’s contracts, sources said.

While the Baton Rouge office previously provided QA support for many different EA-published games, in recent years it had come to focus primarily on Apex Legends following its debut in 2019. Some current and former testers there worry this abrupt shift in operations could impact the quality of testing in the near future, given the experience and training the Baton Rouge team had built up over the last several years.

These layoffs come a month after EA also cancelled the Apex Legends mobile spin-off, as well as an in-development Battlefield mobile game. The studio working on the latter, Industrial Toys, which was purchased by EA in 2018, was shuttered as a result. Last year, the publisher of FIFA and Madden also significantly slashed its customer service teams in Austin, TX. As Kotaku reported at the time, that work, which included helping players with busted microtransactions and wresting back control of hacked accounts, was outsourced to vendors in Europe and India.