Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In March

4
Published 4 hours ago: March 16, 2023 at 8:50 am -
Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In March
Image: PlayStation, Kotaku Australia

Sony has announced the titles coming to its library of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers this month, and there are some seriously heavy hitters in the mix. Ghostwire: TokyoImmortals: Fenyx Rising and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection make up some of the bigger titles on the way. Dragon Ball KakarotRainbow Six Extraction and Tchia round out the list. All of this month’s new titles will land on PS Plus from March 21.

The big inclusion for Aussies is the mighty, undefeated Untitled Goose Game by Melbourne’s House House.

This month’s free games for Essential subscribers include OlliOlli World, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Evil Dead: The Game, and Destiny 2: Beyond Light. All in all, a pretty huge month for Sony’s revised subscription service, and you get to reap the benefits.

Here’s what you’ll be playing in March on PSPlus:

Monthly Free Games

The free monthly games for PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Essential tier and above in March are:

  • Code Vein (PS4)
  • Battlefield 2042 (PS5, PS4)
  • Minecraft Dungeons (PS4)

Download these, and for as long as you keep your subscription active, they’re yours to keep!

March

Games being added to the PlayStation Plus library for subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe (aka Premium) tiers are:

  • Dragon Ball Kakarot (PS5, PS4)
  • Final Fantasy Type-0 HD (PS4)
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5)
  • Haven (PS4)
  • Immortals: Fenyx Rising (PS5, PS4)
  • Life is Strange 2 (PS4)
  • Life is Strange: True Colors (PS5, PS4)
  • Neo: The World Ends With You (PS4)
  • Rage 2 (PS4)
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (PS4)
  • Tchia (PS5, PS4)
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (PS5, PS4)
  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5, PS4)
  • Untitled Goose Game (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Classics for March

  • Ape Academy 2 (PSP)
  • Ridge Racer Type 4 (PS1)
  • Syphon Philter (PSP)

Based Sony once again leaving PS3 games off the Classics list so Australians don’t miss out.

Note: Any PS3 titles included in the PS Plus Classics library are, unfortunately, not available in Australia. PS3 games are part of Sony’s cloud streaming platform (formerly PlayStation Now), which is included in the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription tier. This subscription tier is also not available in Australia. The highest PS Plus tier available in Australia is the Deluxe tier, which contains every benefit of the Premium tier but the cloud streaming.

We know. It sucks. An oversight we hope will be resolved in the future.

Source: PlayStation Blog

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Comments

  • This is so interesting re: H:FW given that we’ve literally just seen Xbox have to talk their way out of the ‘Game Pass reduces sales’ dialogue. Now only 1 year after release, one of their big games comes to PS Plus. I must admit, I’m not a fan of the series (I barely dragged my way through the first) but it does lend credence to the ideology of ‘wait and it’ll come to the streaming service’ now..

