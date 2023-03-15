Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In March

Sony has announced the titles coming to its library of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers this month, and there are some seriously heavy hitters in the mix. Ghostwire: Tokyo, Immortals: Fenyx Rising and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection make up some of the bigger titles on the way. Dragon Ball Kakarot, Rainbow Six Extraction and Tchia round out the list. All of this month’s new titles will land on PS Plus from March 21.

The big inclusion for Aussies is the mighty, undefeated Untitled Goose Game by Melbourne’s House House.

This month’s free games for Essential subscribers include OlliOlli World, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Evil Dead: The Game, and Destiny 2: Beyond Light. All in all, a pretty huge month for Sony’s revised subscription service, and you get to reap the benefits.

Here’s what you’ll be playing in March on PSPlus:

Monthly Free Games

The free monthly games for PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Essential tier and above in March are:

Code Vein (PS4)

Battlefield 2042 (PS5, PS4)

Minecraft Dungeons (PS4)

Download these, and for as long as you keep your subscription active, they’re yours to keep!

March

Games being added to the PlayStation Plus library for subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe (aka Premium) tiers are:

Dragon Ball Kakarot (PS5, PS4)

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD (PS4)

Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5)

Haven (PS4)

Immortals: Fenyx Rising (PS5, PS4)

Life is Strange 2 (PS4)

Life is Strange: True Colors (PS5, PS4)

Neo: The World Ends With You (PS4)

Rage 2 (PS4)

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (PS4)

Tchia (PS5, PS4)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (PS5, PS4)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5, PS4)

Untitled Goose Game (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Classics for March

Ape Academy 2 (PSP)

Ridge Racer Type 4 (PS1)

Syphon Philter (PSP)

Based Sony once again leaving PS3 games off the Classics list so Australians don’t miss out.

Note: Any PS3 titles included in the PS Plus Classics library are, unfortunately, not available in Australia. PS3 games are part of Sony’s cloud streaming platform (formerly PlayStation Now), which is included in the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription tier. This subscription tier is also not available in Australia. The highest PS Plus tier available in Australia is the Deluxe tier, which contains every benefit of the Premium tier but the cloud streaming.

We know. It sucks. An oversight we hope will be resolved in the future.

Source: PlayStation Blog