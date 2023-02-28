Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In March

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for March is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in March and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 1/3/2023: Updated to remove February’s remaining titles. — David

Xbox Game Pass in March

March 2

F1 22 (EA Play)

March 3

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Day One)

PC Game Pass in March

March 2

F1 22 (EA Play)

March 3

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Day One)

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in March

March 3

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Day One)

Xbox Games With Gold

Trüberbrook Available March 1 to 31

Available March 1 to 31 Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection Available March 1 to March 31

Available March 1 to March 31 Lamentum Available March 16 to April 1

