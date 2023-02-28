‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In March

3
David Smith

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: March 1, 2023 at 9:05 am -
Filed to:game pass
game pass for pcPcpc gamingwindows 10windows 11windows pcXboxxbox game passxbox game pass for pcxbox onexbox series sxbox series x
Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In March
Image: Koei Tecmo, Xbox, Kotaku Australia
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for March is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in March and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 1/3/2023: Updated to remove February’s remaining titles. — David

Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In March

Xbox Game Pass in March

March 2

F1 22 (EA Play)

 

March 3

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Day One)

 

Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In March

PC Game Pass in March

March 2

F1 22 (EA Play)

 

March 3

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Day One)

 

Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In March

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in March

March 3

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Day One)

 

Xbox Games With Gold

game pass march
Image: Xbox
  • Trüberbrook Available March 1 to 31
  • Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection Available March 1 to March 31
  • Lamentum Available March 16 to April 1

On the hunt for a Series X? Check out our console drops page right over here. Need to renew your sub? You can do that here.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.