You Can Play F1 Manager 22 For Free This Weekend

F1 Manager 22 will go free on Steam this weekend, if you (like me) are absolutely frothing the new season of Formula 1 racing.

Released last year, F1 Manager 22 puts players in the shoes of an F1 team principal. The buck, quite literally, stops with you — from financials to race day strategy, all of your team’s major decisions are yours to make.

We really liked F1 Manager 22 at launch, enough that we wrote a guide on it any everything. It’s a bit of a different game for Frontier Developments, which found success through its Planet Coaster, Planet Zoo and Jurassic World Evolution theme park sims. Though management sims all, F1 Manager 22 puts pressure on the player from angles that are strikingly different to Frontiers other games. All ten current F1 teams are represented in the game (though they are the 2022 cars, stats and liveries) as are their respective drivers (again, as of 2022), and an army of hot young drivers from the Formula 2 racing series just looking for their shot.

Though F1 Manager 22 is on PlayStation and Xbox platforms, unfortunately the free weekend will not be across those platforms. This is just for the PC players, and those on Steam in particular.

You may remember a few months ago, we wrote about how Frontier was winding back a bit of its support for F1 Manager 22. And it did, to a point. There was a bit of miscommunication at the time, but the short version is: the game is still receiving updates, it’s still receiving support, and it’s in the best condition of its life right now. Do your drivers still occasionally make strange decisions? Yes, of course. But there’s less of the bizarre technical hitches, like soft compound tyres being less effective than mediums and some strange car behaviours around wet weather racing.

You’ll be able to grab F1 Manager 22 for free from 5 am AEDT, Friday, March 3, until 5 am AEDT on Monday, March 6.

The real world 2023 Formula 1 season kicks off this weekend in Bahrain. Aussies can catch all the action live on Kayo.

In case you’d like to join me in staying up late for a bit of motorsport, here are the official session times for the Bahrain GP:

Practice 1: Friday 10:30 pm-11:30 pm AEDT.

Practice 2: Saturday 2:00am-3:00am AEDT.

Practice 3: Saturday 11:00 pm-12:00 am AEDT.

Qualifying: Sunday 2:00 am-3:00 am AEDT.

Race: Monday 2:00 am AEDT.

See you there.