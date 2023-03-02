Free On The Epic Games Store: Rise Of Industry

Who doesn’t love a freebie? As most PC players are well aware, the Epic Games Store gives out free games each and every week. Once claimed, they’re bound to your Epic account and are yours to keep for good. Titles change each and every week, and you never know what Epic will pull out of its bag of tricks next. So: what’s coming up this week?

Rise of Industry

If you’ve not gotten enough city builders in your diet recently, then Rise of Industry might provide the nutrition you require. Rise of Industry combines the city builder with an accessible take on factory engineering games like Factorio.

From the Epic Store:

Put your entrepreneurial skills to the test as you create & optimise intricate production lines whilst keeping an eye on the all-important bottom line. As an early 20th Century industrialist, grow your empire & adapt to unexpected events that could lead to boom…or bust.

I look forward to building a bustling industrial metropolis and running it directly and irretrievably into the ground.

And the next free game on Epic is…

Up next week: Call of the Sea. Seriously, you’re going to want to grab that one. It’s really, really good. More on that next Friday. See you then.

