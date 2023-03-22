The Best Video Game Cookbooks For Hungry Little Guys

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Have you ever salivated while looking at video game food? I know I have. For me, it’s Skyrim‘s sweet rolls. Those Nords knew exactly what they’re talking about. So if you like to dabble in the culinary arts, or you’re just a hungry fella, why not look to these video game cookbooks to help them recreate the drool-worthy dishes that you’ve fantasised about tasting? After all, gaming is a tiresome hobby that requires a great deal of stamina and determination.

From Fallout’s Nuka-Cola to Minecraft‘s suspicious soup, these recipes might not restore your health, but they sure will satisfy your cravings for video game food.

Minecraft

Building is hard work and after spending all day recreating something along the lines of Van Gogh’s Starry Night, you deserve a little treat. The official Minecraft cookbook is jam-packed with inspired recipes that you can make with food you don’t have to forage for.

Inside, you’ll be able to recreate the notorious suspicious stew (which is surprisingly more nutritious than it sounds), but you’ll also be able to make slimeball tea and “inventory bread”. Quite a few of the recipes are, unsurprisingly, cube-shaped – from the clay fudge to The Cake, and all much more delicious than they sound.

Where to preorder Minecraft: Gather, Cook, Eat! Official Cookbook

Amazon ($33.76) | Booktopia ($52.75) | Dymocks ($45)

God of War: Ragnarok

If you’ve been playing God of War: Ragnarok like the rest of us, you’ve probably noticed that food has started to take a more prominent role in this game compared to previous ones. Kratos, Atreus, Brok and Sindri love to gather round and share a meal of Brok’s “sausages”, but it’s not nearly as delicious as Tyr’s homemade stew. With the Norse God of War’s guidance, you can learn his culinary tips and tricks with this official cookbook.

Containing recipes from the all nine realms, you’ll learn how to make everything from a hearty Dwarven meal Brok likes to call “Freakin’ Gratitude” to Asgard’s Wild Boar Ragu. Honestly, all we can think about is the idea of Kratos leaning over a spit while Atreus grills asking, “How will I know its ready?” and Kratos grumbles back, “Keep turning, boy.”

Where to preorder God of War: The Official Cookbook of the Nine Realms

Amazon ($49.99) | Angus & Robertson ($42.90) | Booktopia ($42.25) | eBay ($55.73)

Halo

While we never witness Master Chief take a bite of food throughout any of the Halo video games (probably because we never see him remove his helmet), it’s fun to imagine the kinds of foods our favourite Spartan demolishes when he’s not battling The Flood.

This official Halo cookbook is jam-packed with stellar recipes from across the galaxy, from Enzo Churrascaria’s won-tons to UNSC’s hot chocolate. Thank god, it’s not the military gruel we expected. Although, there are a few interesting dishes including tuna gyros, spadehorn bits from a vending machine (?) and a hot dog dinner.

Where to pre-order The Official Halo Cookbook

Amazon ($45.50) | Booktopia ($45.50) | eBay ($70.90)

Final Fantasy

A must-have for any Final Fantasy fan, this cookbook includes over 70 delectable recipes from Hydaelen through to Norvrandt.

You can start your day with a Farmer’s Breakfast, savour the Knight’s Bread of Coerthas or even dive into La Noscea’s Rolanberry Cheesecake.

Where to buy The Ultimate Final Fantasy XIV Cookbook

Amazon ($38.75) | Booktopia ($60.40)

Dungeons & Dragons

From the D&D experts behind Dungeons & Dragons: Art & Arcana comes 80 incredible recipes from the imaginary worlds you dream of in your garage.

The Heroes’ Feast contains meals for both solo travellers or a ragtag team of unlikely companions. Inside you’ll find hearty vegetarian, meaty and fishy mains including Elven bread, Drow mushroom steaks and Otik’s famous fried spice potatoes. No D&D campaign would be complete without a tavern visit, and there’s even a tasty selection of dessert cocktails, such as Evermead, Goodberry Blend and The Potion of Restoration.

Where to buy Heroes’ Feast: The Official D&D Cookbook

Amazon ($47.26) | eBay ($52.75)

Destiny

Following the events of the Red War, Eva Levante has travelled the world compiling a variety of recipes from the Guardians to share with you in this delightful Destiny-themed cookbook.

Inspired by Bungie’s hit franchise, you’ll find out how to cook Gjallardoodles, the Tower’s spicy ramen and the Reveler’s Tonic.

Where to buy Destiny: The Official Cookbook

Amazon ($47.76) | Booktopia ($64.40) | eBay ($69.99)

World of Warcraft

Get ready to feast on a Briartini, Quiethounds, Arden Apple Pie and more in this officially-licensed video game cookbook. Compiled by Pandaren chef Nomi, World of Warcraft: Flavors of Azeroth will bring you the flavours of WoW with regional techniques and recipes from Pandaria to the Broken Isles and even the Shadowlands.

Where to buy World of Warcraft: Flavors of Azeroth: The Official Cookbook

Amazon ($38.50) | Booktopia ($38.75) | eBay (52.27)

Fallout

Have you ever wanted to recreate the irradiated delicacies from Fallout, such as the Nuka-Cola, BlamCo Mac & Cheese or Braised Death Claw Steak? Well, now you can.

In Fallout: The Vault Dweller’s Official Cookbook, you can follow chef Victoria Rosenthal’s detailed recipes to give your real-life stats a major boost minus the radiation damage.

Where to buy Fallout: The Vault Dweller’s Official Cookbook

Amazon ($63.20) | Booktopia ($59.75)

The Elder Scrolls

Let’s be real – most of you are only going to buy this cookbook so you can try to recreate a plate of one very specific video game food: those gods-damned sweetrolls.

But that’s not the only Elder Scrolls delicacy you should be eyeing inside this video game cookbook. From across the nine lands of Tamriel, this video game cookbook contains recipes for the Imperial’s mushroom sauce, Morrowind’s saltrice porridge to the Breton’s sunlight soufflé.

Best to keep these recipes to yourself though. Just in case the Dark Brotherhood tries to eliminate you like they did with the last Gourmet.

Where to buy The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook

Booktopia ($49.90)

Overwatch

Look at how glorious that sundae is. Look at it. Does your mouth not salivate gazing upon its frozen glory?

The sundae pictured above is a celebration of Efi Oladele’s most notable robotic achievement thus far — the reconfigured OR15 defense robot, Orisa. However, if desserts don’t tickle your fancy, a Valkyrie’s Flight (a floral alcoholic concotion) will go down much easier in the evenings than sticking to your juice cleanse ever will. But if you want to indulge in these recipes inspired by the game’s much-loved heroes, you’ll have to buy Overwatch: The Official Cookbook.

Where to buy Overwatch: The Official Cookbook

Booktopia ($49.90) | eBay ($63.98)

Street Fighter

From the food stalls of Japan to Spanish tapas, this official cookbook features diverse flavour fusions inspired by all of your favourite fighters.

Join Sakura Kasugano on her journey across the world as she reunites with characters from every iteration of Capcom’s hit Street Fighter series. Inside this video game cookbook, you’ll find a recipe for Ken’s spaghetti carbonara, E. Honda’s chanko nabe and Jimmy’s platanos maduros.

Where to buy Street Fighter: The Official Street Food Cookbook

Amazon ($38.50) | Booktopia ($42.75) | eBay ($45.05)

Pokémon

Pokémon has got to have some of the most scrumptious-looking food out of all the video games. With this cookbook, you can now recreate some Instagram-worthy lunchboxes with these adorable Pokémon-inspired recipes.

From a Pokeball sushi roll to Pikachu ramen and mashed Meowth potatoes, you’ll find a bunch of delectable dishes that you can make with your kids.

Where to buy The Pokémon Cookbook: Easy & Fun Recipes

Amazon ($17.70) | Booktopia ($20.35) | eBay ($34.83)

Legend Of Zelda

This unofficial Legend of Zelda cookbook features a whopping 195 recipes to restore your hearts and your bellies that will transport you straight to the video game world. It also happens to include 125 vegan and 150 gluten-free dishes, so that no adventurer will get left behind.

Unlike other pop culture or gaming cookbooks, this one is split up into set menus from the Hylian Royal class to a menu for the Sheikah Clan. But remember, it’s dangerous to eat alone, so make sure you share all of your delicious dishes with a friend.

Where to buy The Unofficial Legend Of Zelda Cookbook

Amazon ($49.49) | Booktopia ($65.21)

Assassin’s Creed

If you’re a big fan of hearty meals — we’re talking casserole and meatloaf — you’ll find all of this and more inside the Assassin’s Creed Cookbook. This is a video game cookbook for real foodies with appetising French-inspired dishes for you to adopt.

Where to buy Assassin’s Creed Cookbook

Amazon ($28.09)