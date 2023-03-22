‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Put On Your Robe And Wizard Hat Because HeroQuest Is 38% Off

5
Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 3 hours ago: March 22, 2023 at 1:55 pm -
Filed to:avalon hill
dealshero questheroquest
Put On Your Robe And Wizard Hat Because HeroQuest Is 38% Off
Image: Avalon Hill
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As far as big box board games go, the cult-classic dungeon crawler HeroQuest is a straight-up good time. It probably deserves a spot on our favourite board games list. It plays like a streamlined version of a tabletop RPG, letting you experience the fun parts of adventuring and exploration, without being bogged down by some of the more in-depth mechanics of something like Dungeons & Dragons.

While we love HeroQuest, it’s also pretty expensive, with the recommended retail price clocking in at $259.95. The price is definitely warranted, considering that HeroQuest includes 65 detailed miniatures, but for some, it’s still a pretty big commitment.

But the good news is that you’ve read the headline of this article already. You can currently nab HeroQuest for $161.75, which is a barbarian-sized discount of 38% off (and probably the cheapest price we’ve seen for it).

This article has been updated since its original publication.

heroquest board game
Image: Avalon Hill

In HeroQuest, up to four people play as one of four characters as they make their one through one of the game’s 14 quests. Another dons the role of the evil sorcerer, Zargon, who acts as the game master and is responsible for throwing various traps and nasty beasties at the players. As far as modern big box board games go, Gloomhaven owes a lot to HeroQuest, and if you like the former, then there’s a high chance you’ll dig the latter.

HeroQuest‘s publishing history is a bit of an odd one. Originally launched in 1989 by Milton Bradley and Games Workshop, the game received its last expansion set in 1992 before slipping out of production. Up until recently, the only way to play HeroQuest was to hopefully get lucky and find one in a vintage store for cheap, or pay eye-watering prices for a nice secondhand copy.

heroquest board game sale
Image: Avalon Hill

In late 2020, Hasbro launched a crowdfunding campaign for an updated version of HeroQuest. This revival edition hit its target within 24 hours and would later release in 2021. And now, in 2022, you can buy it while it’s on sale. The circle is complete.

You can grab a copy of HeroQuest on sale here.

If you already own a copy of HeroQuest and want to add to your quest, or you’re just a completionist, there are few expansion sets on sale over at Amazon Australia:

Nabbing between 23% to 40% off each quest pack is pretty solid. Plus, buying the discounted HeroQuest game with one of these expansions would still add up to be less than the main game at full price.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • I still have my OG Heroquest (which my kids are now old enough to play) but I will admit, several pieces are broken and/or aren’t looking great, especially the door pieces, so this is somewhat enticing…

    Funnily enough my 1991 Kellars Keep, Return of the Witchlord and Against the Ogrehorde are pristine still as I hardly ever touched them..

    Reply

    • Ha! I still have mine too, and like you wish I’d taken better care of it… but at least I won’t have to shell out $300+ for it today when my kids are old enough to play. Great game.

      Reply

      • Same, wish I’d taken better care – the boxes are long gone. But, I have most of the pieces and board, still a good time.

        Reply

    • It’s not the hardest game to refurbish. You can get a neoprene mat off Etsy with the game board on it (they even have scaled up versions if you find the original cramped). The models are generic enough that pre-painted D&D models will work just fine. PDFs of the original rulebooks are all out there. Tokens are hardest but quality scans exist and you can get a sheet of sticker paper and cardboard from Officeworks relatively cheap.

      The fan community is pretty strong considering how old the game is so there’s plenty of guides out there for replacing parts and expanding with fan content.

      Reply

  • Damn… all sold out now..

    But on the plus side nice to see some support for The Gamesmen. One of the last few real locally owned game store left in Sydney. Those guys need more love!

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.