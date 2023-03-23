How To Access The Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test

This was the morning for Counter-Strike fans, as Valve officially announced Counter-Strike 2 after a couple of weeks of rumours running wild. There’s a Counter-Strike 2 limited test also going on prior to launch, but it’s not for everybody.

Just in case you missed it, Valve announced that Counter-Strike 2 is set to come out sometime this winter as a free update to the existing game, with a limited player test that starts this week. So the big questions here are who is eligible to be part of the Counter-Strike 2 limited test and how does one join the Counter-Strike 2 limited test?

How to get into the Counter-Strike 2 limited test

According to Valve itself, players will be selected based on various factors deemed ‘important’ by the dev team behind Counter-Strike 2. This includes (but is not limited to) “recent playtime on Valve official servers, trust factor, and Steam account standing.”

So basically, how much one has been playing the game recently on Valve’s official servers rather than any private servers will play a role in who is chosen for the Counter-Strike 2 limited test. As well, you’ve got to have a good reputation with both Counter-Strike 2 AND Steam. That means no nasties.

So rather than signing up for the limited test, it looks like the devs will be choosing folks to join it based on who’s in the pool of already-existing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players.

If you’re chosen, you should receive a notification in the main menu of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Valve mentions that players will be added to the limited test over time so if you haven’t gotten the notification now, you might get it later with more playing and such.

Once you’ve been invited via CS:GO notification, all you’ve gotta do is select “ENROL” and begin the download. When it’s done, launch CS:GO and choose the “Limited Test” option, and bingo-bango! You’re in the limited test. Nice!

Once in, you should be able to give Deathmatch and Unranked Competitive matches a go on the Dust2 map, with Valve stating that future limited test releases will ‘offer other game modes, maps, and features‘.

Valve is yet to clarify how long the limited test will be going for, but mentions that Counter-Strike 2 is set to launch in Winter 2023. With the knowledge that there are set to be ‘future limited test releases’ before launch, it’s possible that the limited test will run up until the shipment date. But that’s just a theory. A g-