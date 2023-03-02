Mario Day: Three New Switch Bundles, And Cheaper Games To Boot

Mario Day is coming on March 10. You don’t get to take the day off work, but you can save some money on a video game as Nintendo just announced new Switch deals ahead of the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie.

Editor’s note: You’re reading a piece from Kotaku US. Kotaku Australia has reached out to Nintendo ANZ to confirm if these deals are headed our way or not. We assume they will, but we want to be sure. We’ll let you know when we hear back. — David

You have your pick between a free copy of Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for your Mario Switch bundle. The set, which is available on Nintendo’s website and at “select retailers,” also comes with some Mario movie-themed stickers.

Most Nintendo fans likely already own some version of its six-year-old console. What’s arguably more exciting is the big Mario Day eShop sale. Here are some titles that you can nab on discount and when they’re on sale. Nintendo’s first-party titles don’t receive discounts as frequently as other games, so you’ll definitely want to keep an eye on these sale dates.

March 10 to 23

Mario Party Superstars

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Luigi’s Mansion 3

March 24 to April 7

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Super Mario Odyssey

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

If you prefer to collect physical games, some brick-and-mortar retailers will offer $US20 ($28) off Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and Mario Party Superstars, which all normally run at $US60 ($83). In addition, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, which costs $US100 ($139), will be $US40 ($56) off. This sale will be in effect from March 5 to 11.

If you end up picking up Mario Kart 8 from any of these sales, there’s good news: The newest wave of DLC will be coming out on March 9, so you’ll be able to play more tracks if you purchase the add-on or subscribe to Nintendo’s online service.

We may live in a capitalist hellscape where corporations are just inventing holidays to sell us more stuff, but at least we can get some small discounts on critically acclaimed Mario games.