The Price Of The Huge My Hero Academia Box Set Has Been Detroit Smashed

If you’ve somehow missed the hype train for Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia so far, be it the manga or the anime adaptation, but are still keen to hop aboard, this could be the entryway you’ve been looking for.

You can currently pick up the My Hero Academia manga box set for $148.80, down from $270. That’s an all-mighty 45% off, made more impressive when you factor in that it brings the individual price of each manga volume – which are usually around $15 each – down to $7.50 a pop.

This box set includes the first 20 volumes of the manga, along with a poster and a 48-page booklet that collects commentary from Horikoshi and exclusive illustrations. If you’ve only been watching the anime adaptation of My Hero Academia, this set just falls short of lining up with the end of Season 4.

Wait, what’s My Hero Academia?

If you haven’t read My Hero Academia yet, it’s set in a world where roughly 80% of the world’s population has some form of superpower, which are called Quirks. These range from being able to control gravity, manipulate fire or create sticky tape from your elbows.

The series focuses on Izuku Midoriya, a Quirkless boy who is suddenly given the powers of All Might, the No.1 Pro Hero in Japan and is more-or-less the in-universe equivalent of Superman. Midoriya is enrolled at U.A. High School, where he’ll need to learn to control his new powers and learn to be a Pro Hero.

If you’re coming into this series totally fresh, My Hero Academia is a really fun mash-up of battle manga and Western superhero comics. While some arcs feel a bit spotty or slow at times, overall, the part of the series covered in this set is solid. It’s also a real treat to look at, which definitely makes up for any writing shortcomings. Horikoshi’s art is great – the man can really sell the weight and speed of a big superhero brawl – and there are a lot of unique and stylish character designs throughout.

While some newer Shonen Jump series like Demon Slayer SPY x Family and Chainsaw Man have partially pushed My Hero Academia from the spotlight in terms of popularity, the manga is still going fairly strong. At its peak, it was the second best-selling manga series of 2018 and was recently ranked as the 5th best-selling series in Japan for the second year in a row.

According to NPD BookScan, the first volume of My Hero Academia was the seventh highest-selling manga of 2022.

Back in December 2021, Horikoshi mentioned that the end of the series is currently in sight, so who knows how much longer it’ll be around. If My Hero Academia wraps up sometime in 2023, the series will probably clock in around 40 or so volumes, all up (volume 37 was recently released in Japan). So this box set will roughly cover the first half of the whole series. Depending on how you pace yourself, you might even be able to smash through what’s currently available and catch up.

You can pick up the My Hero Academia manga box set while it’s on sale here.