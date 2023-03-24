These Are The Fastest And Cheapest NBN 250 Plans Running

If your current internet connection is a bit on the slower side, it might be time to finally commit to that NBN upgrade you’ve been putting off and live life in the fast lane. Having a faster internet connection is the difference between waiting an hour or a couple of minutes for another chunky, multi-gigabyte game update to download.

If you’re looking to bring your internet connection up to speed, we’ve done the leg work for you by rounding up the fastest and cheapest NBN 250 plans that are currently available. Here’s how you can feed your need for speed.

The best superfast NBN plans in Australia

If you don’t currently have an NBN 250 plan, you need to make sure that you can actually get one in the first place as you’ll need either an FTTP or HFC connection.

The fastest NBN 250 plans

Do you want the fastest NBN 250 connection possible? Then you’ll want to go with either Telstra or Southern Phone, as these are the only providers reporting congestion-free, typical evening speeds of 250Mbps.

Southern Phone is the cheaper pick of the two, with an introductory offer where you’ll pay $95/month for the first six months of your connection, and then $115/month thereafter. Even at full price, that’s one of the best value NBN 250 plans around.

If you decide to go with Telstra’s NBN 250 plan, you’ll pay $120/month for the first six months and then $140/month thereafter. Telstra will also throw in two months of Binge, three months Apple TV+ and 12 months of Kayo for free.

After Telstra, Aussie Broadband and Origin both have the second speediest NBN 250 connection with a typical evening speed of 245Mbps. Aussie Broadband’s plan is $129/month, while Origin’s is a tad more expensive at $134/month. Origin will throw in a 12-month subscription to Paramount+ (worth $89.99) and will knock $10 off your monthly bill if you bundle your internet with its energy service.

If you’re after a sueprfast NBN connection that’s both fast and cheap (relative to other what other providers are offering), Superloop is currently running an offer where you’ll pay $88.95/month for the first six months you’re connected with the provider, and then $113.95/month thereafter.

Superloop is reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps, which isn’t too shabby. Superloop’s plan is just a bit slower than what both Aussie Broadband and Origin are offering and with a lower monthly cost – even at full price.

Optus is currently running a discount offer for new customers that is slightly more expensive than Superloop’s deal. You’ll pay $89/month for the first six months of your connection, after which the price of Optus’ plan will jump up to $119/month. Optus is also reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps.

The cheapest NBN 250 plans

Exetel has the cheapest NBN 250 connection at $83.95/month for the first six months and then $108.95/month thereafter. Exetel is reporting evening speeds of 225Mbps, making it one of the speedier plans here.

After that, Superloop and Optus have the next cheapest plans available.

After that, Tangerine has a plan that’s currently $89.90/month for the first six months, before jumping up to $109.90/month. Tangerine is a bit slower than Exetel, with evening speeds clocking in at 205Mbps.

If you’re after something a bit faster, TPG is currently offering a superfast NBN connection for $94.99/month for the first six months and then $124.99/month thereafter. TPG is reporting evening speeds of 210Mbps.

If you don’t want to pay more than $100/month for your NBN 250 connection, MATE‘s plan is a flat $99/month. While MATE doesn’t have a monthly discount like the previous plans, in the long run, it’s a relatively cheap price for a superfast NBN connection. The only catch is that its typical evening speeds peak at 196Mbps. You can also knock $10 off your monthly bill if you bundle an NBN plan with one of MATE’s mobile plans (starting from $20/month).

