Last Chance To Nab This Huge Pathfinder Humble Bundle For Just $36

Looking to try a new tabletop fantasy roleplaying game that doesn’t have “dungeons” or “dragons” in its name? Then you’re going to want to check out the Pathfinder Humble Bundle that’s currently running because it is the perfect excuse to pick up a new game.

The full Humble Bundle includes 28 PDFs from Pathfinder‘s 2nd Edition, ranging from rulebooks to adventures and map packs, with a value just shy of $630. The introductory bundle in particular, which comes in at just under $8, is some pretty great value. You’ll get PDFs for all of the basic gear to start running your first game – like the Pathfinder Beginner Box, Core Rulebook and Bestiary – along with a one-shot adventure, Sundered Waves.

This bundle has been available for most of February but is set to wrap up at 6am (AEDT) on Friday, March 3. So you’ve only got a few days left to snap up the deal.

If you’ve been dabbling in tabletop RPGs for a while, the name Pathfinder is probably a familiar one, even if you’ve never played it. The game’s 1st Edition began as a modified version of Dungeons & Dragons‘ revised 3rd Edition (also known as 3.5) and was created as a response to the restrictive nature of the Game System License that Wizards of the Coast introduced alongside D&D‘s 4th Edition. Time is a flat circle.

The 2nd Edition of Pathfinder – which is what this Humble Bundle is comprised of – was launched in 2019, and features a more refined and streamlined ruleset than the 1st Edition.

I know a few people who love Pathfinder, but I’ve never actually played myself. Luckily, Kotaku Australia’s Dungeon Master, David, has – here’s what he has to say about the RPG:

“Pathfinder has been the most visible alternative to D&D for many years, a throwback to D&D‘s wayward 3.5 Edition ruleset that fixed many of its problems. Players used to D&D‘s simplified 5th Edition rules may find Pathfinder more of a challenge to get their heads around, but there will be players for whom it scratches a specific itch. Because it comes from an older school of RPG design, Pathfinder is rather maths-heavy but allows for greater depth in combat and role-playing. If fantasy isn’t your thing, there’s a sci-fi version available called Starfinder.”

Here’s what the basic $7.14 bundle will get you:

Pathfinder 2E Beginner Box

Bestiary

Character Sheet Pack

Core Rulebook

Lost Owens World Guide

One-Shot: Sundered Waves

Player Character Pawn Collection

Here’s what you’ll also get if you pay $21.42:

Adventure: Trouble in Otari

Adventure: Little Trouble in Big Absalom

Bestiary 2

Flip-Mat Classics: Ancient Dungeon

Flip-Mat Classics: Swamp

Flip-Mat: City Sites Multipack

Flip-Mat: Troubles in Otari

Lost Omens Character Guide

Lost Omens Ancestry Guide

Society #1: The Second Confirmation

Society #2: United in Purpose

And here’s what you get when you pay at least $35.71:

Adventure: Fistful of Flowers

Adventure Path: Admobination Vaults (Foundry Virtual Tabletop version)

Adventure Path: Admobination Vaults

Abomination Vaults Pawn Collection

Flip-Mat: Arcane Library

Gamemastery Guide

Gamemastery Guide NPC Pawn Collection

Pawns: Traps & Treasure Pawn Collection

Secrets of Magic

Society Intro: Year of boundless Wonder

You can check out the Pathfinder 2E Humble Bundle here.