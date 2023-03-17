The PS5 Is Currently On Sale For $680

After a shortage that felt never-ending, we now live in a world with ample stock of the PlayStation 5. If you’re someone who has yet to nab Sony’s latest console but has been mulling it over more often than not, this might be the push you need.

You can currently nab the standard PlayStation 5 for around $680 and the Digital PS5 for just over $550 – which are some of the cheapest prices we’ve seen this console go for.

You can also get the bundles which include a copy of God of War Ragnarök for $769.21 and Horizon Forbidden West for $760.71. Considering the PS5 by itself retails for $799, being able to grab it plus a game for under that recommended price is a pretty nice offer.

This deal comes via eBay as part of the massive Afterpay Day sale that’s currently running from now until Sunday, March 19. This sale is available through Sony’s official eBay store, so you don’t have to worry about ordering a PS5 and then receiving a box full of those discontinued Jar-Jar Binks tongue lollipops. You know the ones.

To get this extra 15% off you’ll need to use the promo code APAYDAY3 and checkout using Afterpay. A couple of hoops to jump through, but for over $100 off a PS5, it’s worth it.

Here are the deals for the PS5 by itself and some game bundles:

Other PlayStation 5 Afterpay Day sales

If you’re someone who already does own a PS5, or you want an extra controller or headset to go along with your console, you can also save on some accessories. A few of the PS5 DualSense controllers are on sale for as low as $88, while you can pick up the Pulse 3D headset for just over $20 off.

Here are a few deals for PS5 accessories:

And here are the PS5 headsets that are on sale: