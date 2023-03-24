PS5 Bundle Finally Goes On Sale For The First Time Ever, But It Won’t Last

The PS5 sold out for years. Now it’s in stock and, shockingly, currently on sale for the first time since the latest-gen hardware was released. But the discount only goes until April 6, and who knows how long these cheaper bundles will last.

The God of War Ragnarök PS5 bundle is normally $US560 ($777). Currently, however, you can grab it from PlayStation Direct, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Amazon, and GameStop for just $US510 ($708). That’s a $US50 ($69) discount on top of the bundle’s normal $US10 ($14) savings. Sony says the PS5 bundle sale will go from March 24 to April 6.

The cheaper bundle includes one DualSense controller and the game, and is only applicable to the disc version of the PS5. The $US400 ($555) digital-only version of the PS5 doesn’t qualify for the deal, though it’s still cheaper overall even if you include the full $US70 ($97) price for a digital download of God of War Ragnarök.

If you haven’t upgraded from a PS4 yet, this is a decent way to do it, especially if you haven’t already played the new God of War on the older console. Sony Santa Monica’s sequel is bigger and busier in almost every way. That does make it feel more bloated and occasionally less impactful than its 2018 predecessor, but it also means it’s a great game to keep you busy before needing to buy something else.

As the PS5 enters its third year, we’re approaching the time since launch in which Sony previously announced the upgraded PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro. It’s not clear yet if the console maker is planning a similar set of hardware overhauls for the PS5. One possibility is that the covid-19 shortages delayed Sony’s plans, and some early reporting suggests an updated model won’t be ready until 2024.

In the meantime, Sony’s ongoing support for the PS4 appears to be winding down. While last year’s God of War Ragnarök and Horizon Forbidden West were both cross-gen, the latter’s upcoming Burning Shores expansion is PS5 only, and Spider-Man 2, arriving later this year, will only be on PS5 as well.