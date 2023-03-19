The Stars of Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Pick Their Superhero Favourites

Looking back at the DCEU slate to date, Shazam! has been one of its best surprises. Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer, who play Billy Batson and his best friend Freddy, are the source of a lot of the Shazam! franchise’s youthful energy. Ahead of the release of the sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Gizmodo Australia spoke with both stars and asked them to hand out some awards for their favourite superhero-related things.

While Helen Mirren easily got the most winning responses (understandable), the Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars also revealed their favourite sets from their new film and picked the best fight in superhero movie history.

Superhero awards with the cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Best outfit in Shazam: Fury of the Gods

Asher Angel: Helen Mirren

Jack Dylan Grazer: Helen Mirren is the answer?

Angel: Helen Mirren, period. Queen. Goddess.

Grazer: Queen bee, Helen Mirren.

Best best friend of a superhero

Grazer: What’s that movie with Rainn Wilson and he’s a superhero? Not Green Lantern, it’s Rainn Wilson and he’s like a bad superhero. I don’t know. Nightwing!

(Note: the movie is ‘Super’)

Angel: Robin and Nightwing? Yeah.

The best fight scene in a superhero movie

Grazer: Oh! Thor: Ragnarok, when he fights Hulk.

Angel: When Christian Bale fights Tom Hardy in [The Dark Knight Rises].

Best set in Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Grazer: When we were shooting in the city in Atlanta, they just totally trashed this street. There are all those monsters running around and I’m trying to get Anne (Rachel Zegler)… and she’s running away and we’re going through all this stuff. But it’s like a terribly destroyed city. That was a great location. Oh, also the junkyard!

Angel: I thought you were going to say the junkyard. I thought you were going to say when you were on those iconic steps in Philadelphia.

Grazer: Yeah I mean I was on the Rocky steps in the [first one].

Angel: I mean that’s pretty iconic.

Best villain in Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Angel: Helen Mirren.

Grazer: Helen Mirren.

You’ll be able to see more of Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer (and Helen Mirren) in Shazam! Fury of the Gods which opens in Australian cinemas today.