The Sweetest Deals From The PlayStation Easter Sale

The PlayStation Easter Sale is upon us, bringing all sorts of gaming discounts to help us celebrate a rabbit deciding to lay an egg one day.

The PlayStation Easter Sale is running from today until April 13th and includes some pretty significant bargains on new and classic games alike. There are over 2000 games and DLCs available as part of the sale, with discounts getting all the way up to 80% off.

As our resident cheapskate, I’ve picked out a bunch of the best deals (in my opinion) for you to get your hands on. If you’d like to check out the full range, you can do so here. If you’d like to see what we recommend, take a look below. As always, nothing under 50% off.

The best deals from the PlayStation Easter Sale