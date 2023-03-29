‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

The Sweetest Deals From The PlayStation Easter Sale

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 55 mins ago: March 29, 2023 at 4:17 pm -
Filed to:bargains
dealseaster salePlayStationsale
The Sweetest Deals From The PlayStation Easter Sale
Image: PlayStation

The PlayStation Easter Sale is upon us, bringing all sorts of gaming discounts to help us celebrate a rabbit deciding to lay an egg one day.

The PlayStation Easter Sale is running from today until April 13th and includes some pretty significant bargains on new and classic games alike. There are over 2000 games and DLCs available as part of the sale, with discounts getting all the way up to 80% off.

As our resident cheapskate, I’ve picked out a bunch of the best deals (in my opinion) for you to get your hands on. If you’d like to check out the full range, you can do so here. If you’d like to see what we recommend, take a look below. As always, nothing under 50% off.

The best deals from the PlayStation Easter Sale

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.