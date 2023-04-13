Aussie-Made Musical RPG Stray Gods Drops Huge Trailer, Release Date

The first full trailer for the Melbourne-made musical RPG Stray Gods has debuted following the game’s Myth and Music livestream event in Los Angeles, along with its official release date.

Stray Gods, which originally began life as Chrous: An Adventure Musical, boasts a who’s who of voice acting talent, including Laura Bailey, Troy Baker, Janina Gavankar, Ashley Johnson, Anjali Bhimani and more. Written by Dragon Age scribe David Gaider, the game follows a young woman named Grace (played by Bailey) who was bequeathed the power of song by The Last Muse as she died, in what is a very Green Lantern origin story. Believed to have been involved in the Last Muse’s death, Grace has three days to prove her innocence before her family — mythological beings called the Chorus — take her life as a punishment.

The trailer features a run-through of the game’s vocal cast, a taste of some of the songs by Journey composer and video game royalty Austin Wintory, and concludes with another long-awaited piece of information — the game’s release date: August 4, 2023. A massive moment for a small local studio with a big, big idea.

The game was successfully crowdfunded on Fig back in 2019. From there, it has received funding from VicScreen to bolster its development efforts and pay for its sizeable talent pool, and has been picked up by Humble Games as its publisher.

If you missed today’s Myth and Music livestream, hosted by Troy Baker, the VOD appears to have disappeared from the Critical Role Twitch channel where it was hosted, but hopefully, developer Summerfall Studios can upload it to its YouTube later on.

You can wishlist Stray Gods on Steam right over here.