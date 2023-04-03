The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion for $69, Pokémon Shining Pearl for $35 and Horizon Forbidden West for $69.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Table of Contents
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch game deals
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion – now $69 (down from $89.95)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – now $57.99 (down from $79.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $59 (down from $89.95)
- Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope – now $39 (down from $89.95)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – now $44.99 (down from $79.95)
- Metroid Prime Remastered – now $49 (down from $59.95)
- NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition – now $34 (down from $54)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond – now $54 (down from $79.95)
- Pokémon Shining Pearl – now $35 (down from $79.95)
- Pokémon Scarlet – now $62 (down from $79.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – now $89 (down from $124.95)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – now $39 (down from $59.95)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – now $59 (down from $79.95)
Switch accessory deals
- 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Gamepad – now $69.95 (down from $99.95)
- SanDisk Nintendo MicroSD (128GB) – now $31.34 (down from $79)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4 game deals
- Atomic Heart (PS4) – now $64.95 (down from $109.95)
- God of War Ragnarok – now $78 (down from $109.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $69 (down from $109.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $49 (down from $79)
- Octopath Traveler II – now $59 (down from $84.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales – now $55 (down from $94.95)
PS5 game deals
- Atomic Heart (PS5) – now $64.95 (down from $109.95)
- The Callisto Protocol (PS5) – now $62.95 (down from $89.95)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion – now $69 (down from $89.95)
- Dead Space – now $68.95 (down from $109.95)
- F1 22 – now $34.99 (down from $99.99)
- Forspoken – now $69 (down from $114.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $64.99 (down from $109.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $19 (down from $78)
- The Nioh Collection – now $58 (down from $109)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $79.95 (down from $124.95)
- Sonic Frontiers – now $59.99 (down from $99.99)
- Wild Hearts – now $67.99 (down from $109.95)
PS4/PS5 accessory deals
- Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $299 (down from $499.95)
- Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD with Heatsink (2TB) – now $348.27 (down from $599)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – now $24 (down from $99.95)
- Atomic Heart – now $64.95 (down from $109.95)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion – now $69 (down from $89.95)
- Dead Space – now $65 (down from $109.95)
- F1 22 – now $34.99 (down from $99.99)
- Far Cry 6 – now $24 (down from $99.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $64.99 (down from $109.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $49 (down from $89.95)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns – now $69 (down from $109.95)
- Persona 5 Royal – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Sonic Frontiers – now $59.99 (down from $99.99)
- Wild Hearts – now $67.99 (down from $109.95)
Xbox accessory deals
- 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller – now $47.96 (down from $99.95)
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $288 (down from $549.95)
- Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller (Carbon Black) – now $69.95 (down from $89.95)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – now $355.38 (down from $699)
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600G – now $209 (down from $399)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G – now $301.51 (down from $549)
- Crucial SATA 2.5″ SSD (2TB) – now $189 (down from $265)
- Kingston NV2 M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (1TB) – now $79 (down from $125)
- Lexar ARES OC 16GB (1x 16GB) DDR5 4800MHz Memory – now $79 (down from $159)
- Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD with Heatsink (2TB) – now $348.27 (down from $599)
Gaming headset deals
- ASTRO Gaming A40 TR Pro Gaming Headset + MixAmp Pro TR – now $312.95 (down from $449)
- CORSAIR HS60 HAPTIC Stereo Gaming Headset – now $69.96 (down from $189)
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 301 Headset – now $69 (down from $119)
- Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed Wireless Headset – now $229 (down from $399)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming Headset – now $79 (down from $95)
- SteelSeries 9H Gaming Headset – now $199.95 (down from $305.99)
Keyboard deals
- ASUS TUF Gaming K1 Keyboard – now $64.95 (down from $99)
- Logitech G G815 Mechanical Keyboard – now $171.95 (down from $299)
- Logitech G G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $95 (down from $129.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Yellow Switch) – now $199 (down from $394.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Gaming Keyboard (Green Switch) – now $199 (down from $339)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Green Switch) – now $129 (down from $299)
Mice deals
- Logitech G203 Mouse – now $25 (down from $69.95)
- Logitech G502 X Plus Mouse – now $203.99 (down from $279.95)
- Logitech G Pro X Mouse – now $167 (down from $279)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Optical Gaming Mouse – now $59 (down from $139.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Ergonomic Wireless Mouse – now $79 (down from $159)
- SteelSeries Wireless Prime Mouse – now $49.21 (down from $139)
Monitor deals
- AOC 23.8 FHD Monitor – now $208.95 (down from $237.99)
- ASUS 27 WQHD Gaming Monitor – now $569 (down from $766)
- BenQ 24 Gaming Monitor – now $179 (down from $205.99)
- Kogan 24″ Curved FHD Monitor – now $169 (down from $299.99)
- Kogan 24″ Curved FHD Monitor – now $299.99 (down from $349.99)
- LG UltraWide 34 FHD Monitor – now $397 (down from $499.99)
- LG 31.5″ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor – now $439 (down from $529)
- LG UltraWide 34 Curved Monitor – now $499 (down from $749)
- Samsung 27 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $254.90 (down from $339)
Wi-Fi router and other accessory deals
- Elgato Cam Link PRO Multi-Camera Capture Card – now $269 (down from $529)
- Google Nest WiFi Home Mesh Router (2-Pack) – now $279.99 (down from $399.99)
- Logitech G X52 Professional HOTAS Throttle and Flight Stick Controller – now $279 (down from $399.95)
- Logitech G X56 HOTAS Throttle and Flight Stick Controller – now $319 (down from $449.95)
- Logitech G Pro Flight Yoke System – now $239 (down from $349.95)
- Netgear Nighthawk AX6600 WiFi 6 Tri-Band Router – now $425.71 (down from $599)
- Netgear Orbi (RBK352) WiFi 6 Dual-Band Mesh System – now $239 (down from $479)
- Razer Seiren X Microphone – now $89 (down from $139)
- TP-Link AX5400 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router – now $269.90 (down from $329.95)