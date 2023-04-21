Devolver Digital Announce KarmaZoo, “A Game For Nice People”

After teasing us with a new game announcement yesterday on Twitter, Devolver Digital have revealed KarmaZoo, a wholesome platformer.

From French developer, Pastagames, the co-op platformer asks players to “share the love and die trying”.

What is KarmaZoo?

KarmaZoo is all about forming connections and helping one another. Up to 10 random players will need to team up and work together to complete The Loop. Each level in The Loop gets progressively harder, and levels change depending on your team’s size, composition and perks.

The goal is to collect Karma, which is done by being a good egg. Using your abilities and putting your life on the line is the way to earn Karma points. These points can then be used later to buy more cute pixel-art playable characters and perks.

There are 50 different playable characters, so you won’t need to fight over who’s going to be the lion (it’s me, by the way. I’m the lion). There are different animals to choose from, so select your representative wisely.

KarmaZoo can also be played on a single screen using local co-op, so you can play when your mates come over. This version of the game, called Totem, is closer to a party game mode. It will feature a maximum of eight players, all competing in minigames. It looks like pixel-art Mario Party.

If you’re looking to play with friends online, there’s also an option for private lobbies so you can have a Discord party.

But the most exciting news from Devolver Digital is the fact that KarmaZoo is going to have cross-platform play between PC and consoles.

The game looks like it’s going to be fantastically chaotic, and hopefully, the cross-platform play will mean there’s always someone online to build a connection with.

The target release date is this year, and the game will be available on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.