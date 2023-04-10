Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In April

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for April is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in April and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 11/4/2023: Updated to add April’s first wave of new titles. — David

Xbox Game Pass in April

April 4

Loop Hero

April 6

Iron Brigade

April 13

NHL 23 (via EA Play)

April 16

Ghostwire: Tokyo

April 18

Minecraft Legends

Departing:

April 15

Life is Strange: True Colors

Moonglow Bay

Rainbow Six Extraction

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk

The Long Dark

The Riftbreaker

PC Game Pass in April

April 4

Loop Hero

April 16

Ghostwire: Tokyo

April 18

Minecraft Legends

Departing

April 15

Life is Strange: True Colors

Moonglow Bay

Panzer Corps II

Rainbow Six Extraction

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk

The Long Dark

The Riftbreaker

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in April

April 6

Iron Brigade

April 18

Minecraft Legends

Departing

April 15

Life is Strange: True Colors

Moonglow Bay

Rainbow Six Extraction

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk

The Long Dark

The Riftbreaker

Xbox Games With Gold

Out of Space: Couch Edition : Available April 1 to 30

: Available April 1 to 30 Peaky Blinders: Mastermind: Available April 16 to May 15

