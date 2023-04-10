Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In April

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for April is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in April and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.
Updated 11/4/2023: Updated to add April’s first wave of new titles. — David
Xbox Game Pass in April
April 4
Loop Hero
April 6
Iron Brigade
April 13
NHL 23 (via EA Play)
April 16
Ghostwire: Tokyo
April 18
Minecraft Legends
Departing:
April 15
Life is Strange: True Colors
Moonglow Bay
Rainbow Six Extraction
The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk
The Long Dark
The Riftbreaker
PC Game Pass in April
April 4
Loop Hero
April 16
Ghostwire: Tokyo
April 18
Minecraft Legends
Departing
April 15
Life is Strange: True Colors
Moonglow Bay
Panzer Corps II
Rainbow Six Extraction
The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk
The Long Dark
The Riftbreaker
Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in April
April 6
Iron Brigade
April 18
Minecraft Legends
Departing
April 15
Life is Strange: True Colors
Moonglow Bay
Rainbow Six Extraction
The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk
The Long Dark
The Riftbreaker
Xbox Games With Gold
- Out of Space: Couch Edition: Available April 1 to 30
- Peaky Blinders: Mastermind: Available April 16 to May 15
