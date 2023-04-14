Go The Distance While Logitech’s Racing Wheels Are On Sale

While a racing wheel isn’t something that everyone needs, if your gaming diet is predominately consumed by titles like Gran Turismo 7 or Forza Horizon 5, then it could be a worthwhile investment. Being niche accessories, the price tag on these controllers is pretty steep, especially when you factor in the limited amount of games they’re compatible with. How much do you love racing games, exactly? But if you can nab one on sale at a pretty good price, then it’s easier to validate.

If you’ve been umm-ing and ahh-ing over picking up a racing wheel, you’ll be happy to learn that a few of Logitech’s controllers are currently on sale for up to 45 per cent off. As far as racing wheels go, Logitech is one of the go-to brands when it comes to quality and durability, making them a great choice if you’re buying your first or replacing an old one.

Which Logitech racing wheels are on sale?

Logitech’s G29 and G920 Driving Force wheels, which both usually retail up to $549.95 a pop, are currently on sale. Both include a steering wheel and pedals, and you can currently nab the Logitech G29 wheel and the Logitech G920 wheel for $299, each.

If you want to add a gear shifter to the mix, you can also nab the G29 wheel with a Driving Force Shifter for $357. Considering the Driving Force Shifter goes for $89.95, that’s a pretty solid bargain combo.

If you’re looking to buy your first racing wheel, these are both solid options. The key difference between either wheel is their console compatibility. The Logitech G920 racing wheel will only work with Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, while the G29 wheel works with the PlayStation 4 and PS5. Both steering wheels are compatible with a PC, so take your pick if that’s your speed.

What can these Logitech steering wheels do?

If you’ve never used a racing wheel before, these controllers are designed to replicate the feel of driving an actual car by replicating the force feedback and resistance of the steering wheel and pedals.

The Logitech G29/G920 is a sturdy steering wheel and pedal set that uses a dual-motor system and helical gears to provide precise force feedback while driving. Much like an actual car, the wheel also has a 900-degree lock-to-lock rotation.

In terms of games, these Logitech steering wheels are compatible with recent and popular titles like Forza Horizon 5, F1 2021, Gran Turismo Sport, Gran Turismo 7 and, most importantly, Lawn Mowing Simulator. You can find a full list of Xbox, PlayStation and PC games that the Logitech G29/G920 steering wheel is compatible with at the end of this page.

The G923 Racing Wheel is also on sale

If you’re looking for something a bit extra, both the Xbox and PlayStation editions of the Logitech G923 Trueforce racing wheels are on sale too. The PlayStation-compatible G923 is $438, while the Xbox-compatible G923 is currently going for $399.95. Both wheels usually retail for $649.95.

The G923 wheels are very similar to the G29/G920, but now include the Trueforce system. This feature is designed to heighten your sense of immersion while driving by providing a higher quality of real-time force feedback. The full list of G923-compatible games is available here.

You can drive away with the Logitech G29 Driving Force wheel here, while the Logitech G920 steering wheel is on sale here.

This article has been updated since its original publication.