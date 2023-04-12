Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In April

Sony has announced the titles coming to its library of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers this month, and there are some seriously heavy hitters in the mix.

This month’s free games for Essential subscribers include Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure (which is also being added to the games library for Extra and Deluxe subscribers), and Tails of Iron. At the Extra and Deluxe tiers, there are a HEAP of Bethesda titles coming to the platform, from Dishonored to a pile of Doom titles, plus Wolfenstein: The New Colossus. Given their recent clashes over the acquisition of a different publisher, it’s nice to see Sony and Microsoft come to the table on this one. Also in the mix, Kena: Bridge of Spirits! Haven’t played it? Ruby recommends! Wait, Slay the Spire too? Good luck to everyone experiencing this video game narcotic for the first time.

All in all, a pretty huge month for Sony’s revised subscription service, and you get to reap the benefits.

Here’s what you’ll be playing in April on PSPlus:

Monthly Free Games

The free monthly games for PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Essential tier and above in April are:

Meet Your Maker – PS5, PS4

– PS5, PS4 Sackboy: A Big Adventure – PS5, PS4

– PS5, PS4 Tails of Iron – PS5, PS4

Download these, and for as long as you keep your subscription active, they’re yours to keep!

Coming to PS Plus in April

Games being added to the PlayStation Plus library for subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe (aka Premium) tiers are:

Bassmaster Fishing (PS5, PS4)

Doom Eternal (PS5, PS4)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS5, PS4)

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PS5, PS4)

Paradise Killer (PS5, PS4)

Riders Republic (PS5, PS4)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5, PS4)

Slay the Spire (PS4)

The Evil Within (PS4)

Wolfenstein: The New Colossus (PS4)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Classics for April

Dishonored: Definitive Edition (PS4)

Doom (PS4)

Doom II (PS4)

Doom 3 (PS4)

Doom 64 (PS4)

Based Sony once again leaving PS3 games off the Classics list so Australians don’t miss out.

Note: Any PS3 titles included in the PS Plus Classics library are, unfortunately, not available in Australia. PS3 games are part of Sony’s cloud streaming platform (formerly PlayStation Now), which is included in the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription tier. This subscription tier is also not available in Australia. The highest PS Plus tier available in Australia is the Deluxe tier, which contains every benefit of the Premium tier but the cloud streaming.

We know. It sucks. An oversight we hope will be resolved in the future.

Source: PlayStation Blog