‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor In Australia

3
Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 1 hour ago: April 11, 2023 at 11:15 am -
Filed to:cheapest copies
dealsjedi survivorstar warsstar wars jedi survivor
Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor In Australia
Image: EA Games/Kotaku Australia
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Star Wars Celebration 2023 took place over the past weekend, which included a very dramatic and action-packed final look at the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Our excitement for the Jedi: Fallen Order sequel was already quite high but getting to see Cal hurl a Stormtrooper into a passing TIE fighter really does seal the deal.

We were given our first, proper look at the highly-anticipated sequel with a trailer that premiered during last year’s Game Awards. This preview was mostly built around Survivor‘s gameplay, with footage of Cal riding a few mounts while also fighting various stormtroopers, droids and bounty hunters. We also got a better look at a mysterious man who was sealed in a bacta tank, and who seems to have been soaking in there for a while.

The game takes place about five years after Jedi: Fallen Order, which is roughly around the same time as the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Is there a chance we’ll get a Kenobi cameo? It’s Star Wars, so yeah, probably.

Despite a short delay – it was due to launch on 17 March – the game’s release date is not that far away and is set to drop on April 28. Ahead of its launch, we’ve rounded up everywhere you can snag a cheap copy of the standard and deluxe editions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in Australia.

Where can you get Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for cheap?

star wars jedi survivor cheapest copies
Image: EA Games

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to retail at $109.95, but it looks like Amazon Australia and JB Hi-Fi currently have the cheapest PS5 and Xbox copies of the game at $84.

If you’re looking to pick up the title for PC, Amazon has it for $74.99, while JB Hi-Fi and Big W list Jedi: Survivor for $79.

If you preorder the game, you’ll also score a bonus “Jedi Survival” cosmetic pack. This includes a costume based on Obi-Wan Kenobi’s outfit from his recent Disney+ series, along with Obi-Wan’s lightsaber hilt and blaster.

Cheapest copies of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for PS5

Cheapest copies of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for Xbox Series X/S

Cheapest copies of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for PC

Where to find Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition for cheap in Australia

Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor In Australia
Image: EA Games

Do you enjoy fun skins that make you go “haha, I remember that!” Then you’re going to love the Deluxe Edition of Jedi: Survivor.

Retailing at $119.95, the Deluxe Edition includes two cosmetic packs. The “Galactic Hero” pack includes a Han Solo-inspired outfit, a rugged skin for BD-1 and a DL-44 blaster. The “New Hero” pack has a Luke Skywalker-inspired outfit, an R2-D2-inspired skin for BD-1 and a lightsaber that combines elements from all of Luke’s lightsabers.

As far as cheapest copies go, Amazon Australia, Big W and JB Hi-Fi have the PS5 and Xbox copies of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition for $114 each.

Cheapest copies of the Deluxe Edition for PS5

Cheapest copies of the Deluxe Edition for Xbox Series X/S

Cheapest copies of the Deluxe Edition for PC

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S  and PC in Australia with a release date of 28 April.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • For a site that has posted many an article about the perils of pre-ordering, it is odd to see this post 3-months ahead of the game release. Don’t get me wrong, I appreciate these articles when the game is being released that week (or maybe the following), but 3 months is a bit of a stretch and seem to go against the general warning of giving companies like EA money ahead of time. I’d understand if it was for a Special Edition that had physical statues or the like that would be rare and sold out easily, but the above is all digital crap.
    For clarity, not offended or outraged, just surprised.

    Reply

  • Hold off on pre-ordering the best deal will probably come closer to release date if/when Fanatical or Humble can get Keys.

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.