Ruby Innes

Published 49 mins ago: April 3, 2023 at 8:57 am -
Image: Kotaku Australia

Hey hey hey! It’s a fresh new TAY!

Welcome to another Talk Amongst Yourselves, a home for Kotaku’s Aussie readers to chat about anything and everything. Ask us questions in the comments. Get recommendations on new indie or AAA games! Rant about something at work, or have a whine about Windows updates. Whatever you prefer, drop a comment in here and you’ll find a friend.

For more chats, don’t forget to join our Discord! We have a wonderful and welcoming community of like-minded readers and we’d love for you to be a part of it. Talk about games, movies, and memes, ask David and Ruby questions in the Ask Kotaku channel, or even find a squad in Looking For Group. Come by and say hello, we’d love to see you. (If the Discord link above isn’t working, let us know in the comments or via our social media channels and we’ll get it fixed for you).

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

  • ASUS announced they are developing a new product, the ASUS ROG Ally. It is a “Steam Deck” Windows 11 AMD chipset gaming portable.

    The problem, they announced it on April Fools Day… it looks genuine, but everyone is asking “Is this a joke?” so it’s not getting media or social media traction.

