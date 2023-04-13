It’s Been 6 Years Since Tesla Appeared In A Major Racing Game

Over the last three years, I’ve become re-acquainted with the joy of racing games, particularly through Forza Horizon 4, 5 and Forza Motorsport 7. But, as much as I love for these games, I’m left with a glaring, annoying insecurity — Where are the Teslas? Why doesn’t Tesla show up in more racing games?

Hi! I’m Zac. I mostly reside over on Kotaku AU’s sister site Gizmodo Australia, where I review electric vehicles. It works, because I’m a car guy — my father was a car guy (a mechanic, not a transformer), and I grew up playing the Gran Turismo games. I love cars.

BUT WHERE IS TESLA? The Tesla Model 3 is one of the best-selling cars in the world, as is the Tesla Model Y, while the Model S is revered as an incredible vehicle in its own right.

The energy I’m bringing right now makes me seem like a Tesla simp — dear reader, I am far from it. I would much rather see the Polestar 2, my favourite electric vehicle, appear in Gran Turismo 8 or the upcoming Forza Motorsport.

Frankly, though, despite high performance and huge success, it’s strange that Tesla never makes appearances in games. Or, at least, not anymore.

The games where you CAN drive a Tesla

Right now, there aren’t many racing games where you can drive a Tesla. The last one was GT Sport, which featured a Model S. The last one before THAT was Forza Horizon 3 (the Australian one), which also featured a Tesla Model S. The shitty thing about this is that you can’t buy a digital copy of Forza Horizon 3 anymore. You’ll need to pick up a physical copy, which means you’ll be restricted to Xbox, as physical copies were never made for PC.

There are other games, though, including Forza Motorsport 6, Forza Horizon 2, Forza Motorsport 4, Gran Turismo 6 and Gran Turismo 5 (though, mind that some of these may no longer be available for digital purchase). There are others, including phone games and a Wii/DS Need For Speed title, as pointed out by a now-deleted Reddit user.

But… That’s kind of it, really, as far as mainstream games go. There is, of course, the proprietary Beach Buggy Racing 2, available in Teslas as a game where you can drive your car in a game on the iPad-sized screen glued to your centre console, but I’m gonna go out on a whim and assume this isn’t exactly what racing game lovers are after.

Additionally, a Tesla look-alike in Grand Theft Auto V, the Coil Voltic, bares a striking resemblance to the original Tesla Roadster. A Model S look-alike is also in the game, as are two cars with striking similarities to two Rimac vehicles (another electric vehicle company).

Oh, and there are also mods and indie games, like Tesla Motors Simulator.

That’s uh… That’s kind of it. The last mainstream game to feature a Tesla was released in 2017. How strange.

Why aren’t Teslas in new games?

Of course, Tesla doesn’t have an official line on why it doesn’t appear in many games. Tesla’s logic on certain topics is rarely announced publically, and the company obviously doesn’t have a PR department in the U.S. It has a media relations department locally in Australia, which organises reviews of new units.

It has been widely speculated, though, that Tesla’s absence from popular games is to do with the company’s policy against advertising. Considering that getting real cars in a game involves a lot of licencing deals, Tesla is probably just saying ‘no’ these days.

Which sucks! But, hey, so does Musk.

Anyway, I will continue to dream of plastering an itasha wrap on the side of a Model S in Forza Horizon 5. Maybe one day.