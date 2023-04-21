The Kotaku Australia Podcast: Episode 11 – Ruby’s Are Asleep, Post David (And Galaxy!)

Welcome back to The Kotaku Australia Podcast! It’s a podcast about video games, an idea no one has ever thought of before!

This week on the show:

Ruby is GONE. She is MISSING, presumed DEAD (she is on holiday, I’m being dramatic)

But that’s ok, because we have a guest! Everyone welcome your friend and mine, Stephanie August aka Galaxy to the show! You may know Galaxy from her popular Twitch channel and as the host of Xbox Rewind here in Aus. Galaxy is also my very good friend, and I’m grateful to her for hopping in to host the show with me this week, like the massive legend that she is.

Galaxy’s been playing Farthest Frontier while travelling for work, and it’s been devouring her entire life

David’s been busy with review titles this week, diving into both Minecraft Legends and Dead Island 2!

We discover a startling secret about Galaxy and her incredibly impressive degree

Then, we chat through the coming week’s biggest releases, including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Re:Fresh, Roots of Pacha and many more!

As always, you can find this week’s episode (and all of our previous episodes) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere else fine podcasts are uploaded. The video version of this week’s show can be found on the Kotaku Australia YouTube channel, or you can just watch it in the handy-dandy embed above.

Thanks for stopping by and giving our weird little show a listen. We appreciate each and every one of you showing up, coming back, and leaving us comments and reviews. It all helps us out, and we take none of it for granted.

See you again next week!