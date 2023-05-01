Another Big Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch Is On The Way

The march of post-launch patches for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor begins. Following a massive day-one update that still left some bugs and performance issues for its Metroidvania exploration and Souls-like combat, especially on PC, EA has released another big patch for PC players with one for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players coming soon after.

“We are hard at work on patches that will further improve performance and fix bugs across all platforms,” Electronic Arts wrote on Twitter on Monday. “There are more updates to come across all platforms, and we will share that timing when it is available.”

Today a patch has become available for the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and tomorrow (5/2) we’ll also be issuing a patch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.



We are hard at work on patches that will further improve performance and fix bugs across all platforms.… pic.twitter.com/XrjbdDQUp6 — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) May 1, 2023

When Jedi: Survivor launched on April 28, PC players immediately inundated Steam with bad reviews complaining about poor optimisation and low framerates even on high-end gaming rigs. Digital Foundry’s initial analysis was particularly brutal, calling the PC version, “the worst we’ve seen so far this year.” Today’s patch already seems to be helping a decent amount, with some players on the Steam forums claiming it’s significantly improved framerates, in some cases almost doubling them. The situation on console was better, though some players still reported glitches and frequent stuttering.

The run of distressingly poor PC ports continues – and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the worst we've seen so far this year. Here's the @Dachsjaeger breakdown: https://t.co/M7etHQQzhk pic.twitter.com/XrRcdAV2jA — Digital Foundry (@digitalfoundry) April 29, 2023

A May 1 update for PC promises general performance improvements for non-ray traced rendering, while a meaty May 2 update on consoles includes a bunch of fixes that have already arrived on PC. Most of the issues it addressed are related to specific bugs, but EA says the update will also bring performance improvements across PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and fix crashes some players had been experiencing, especially around skipping cutscenes.

Anecdotally, crashes seemed to be somewhat more prevalent on Xbox Series X than PS5. Tomorrow’s console update seems largely aimed at addressing those issues. Hopefully it smooths out the overall framerate performance as well.

EA apologised for the state of the games on PC at launch, with the devs noting the complexity of trying to prepare a game for the hundreds of different hardware configurations available. Still, it’s led to questions about whether the game should have been delayed longer, and why so many PC versions of recent blockbusters appear to have faced similar optimisation problems at launch.