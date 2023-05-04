Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Armoured Core VI In Australia

It’s been a long time between drinks for the mecha series Armoured Core, but the wait is finally over because Armoured Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is on its way.

On the one hand, the absence of new Armoured Core releases is quite surprising. Sequels and expansions for the series were released fairly consistently throughout the 2000s, but it’s been roughly a decade since the last game, the 2013 expansion Verdict Day, which dropped a year after 2012’s Armoured Core V. On the other hand, the series is developed by FromSoftware, which has been plenty busy in the meantime.

While Hidetaka Miyazaki did hint at a new Armoured Core game back in 2016, we wouldn’t get our first look at Armoured Core VI until last year’s Game Awards.

Details on the new game have been pretty light so far. We do know that Armoured Core VI is directed by Masaru Yamamura, who was the lead designer on Sekiro, and it’s set on a remote planet named Rubicon where corporations are duking it out over a valuable energy source. You play as a mercenary who has been tossed into the middle of it.

We did get a first glimpse of Armoured Core VI‘s gameplay recently, and the game looks absolutely bananas. Massive mechas blasting the crap out of one another? Hell yeah, let’s go. If you are a FromSoft fan but have never played an Armoured Core game before, don’t expect Soulsbourne gameplay. If previous instalments are anything to go by, expect to sink a decent chunk of time into building and tweaking your mech’s build.

Bandai Namco also wants to stress that the game isn’t a dating sim. Under no circumstances are you to romance the giant robots, okay?

The game is expected to release on August 25, so here’s everywhere in Australia where you can grab Armoured Core VI on sale.

Where can you get Armoured Core VI for cheap?

Armoured Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is set to retail for $109.95, but there are a few retailers offering some substantial preorder discounts. Amazon Australia is currently offering the PS5 and Xbox Series X editions of Armoured Core VI for $74.99, while Gorilla Gaming has the upcoming mecha title for $79.

From what we can see, the majority of retailers are offering physical copies of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/One editions of the game. Only Gorilla Gaming has a PS4 edition of the game.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of Armoured Core VI in Australia:

If you prefer to do your gaming on PC, currently Fanatical has the standard edition of Fires of Rubicon priced at $79.15 (down from $89.95) and the deluxe edition for $92.35 (down from $104.95).

Here’s where you can grab Armoured Core VI:

Fanatical : $79.15 (Standard) | $92.35 (Deluxe)

: $79.15 (Standard) | $92.35 (Deluxe) Humble Store : $8998 (Standard)

: $8998 (Standard) Steam: $89.95 (Standard) | $104.95 (Deluxe)

Armoured Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will launch in Australia on August 25, on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.