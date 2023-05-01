The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Gotham Knights for $39, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut for $28.82 and No More Heroes 3 for $29.
Table of Contents
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch game deals
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – now $57.99 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – now $74 (down from $89.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $49 (down from $89.95)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – now $58.99 (down from $79.95)
- Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope – now $44 (down from $89.95)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – now $44.95 (down from $79.95)
- Metroid Prime Remastered – now $49 (down from $59.95)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond – now $54 (down from $79.95)
- Pokémon Scarlet – now $56 (down from $79.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – now $99 (down from $124.95)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – now $38 (down from $59.95)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – now $59 (down from $79.95)
Switch accessory deals
- SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC (128GB) – now $17.10 (usually $39)
- SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC (256GB) – now $31.85 (usually $79)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS5 console deals
- PlayStation 5 Console + God Of War: Ragnarok Bundle – $799 (down from $904.95)
PS4 game deals
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $49 (down from $79)
- Resident Evil 4: Remake – now $84.99 (down from $109.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales – now $54 (down from $94.95)
PS5 game deals
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut – now $48 (down from $79.95)
- Ghostwire Tokyo – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $42 (down from $109.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $49 (down from $89.95)
- The Nioh Collection – now $58 (down from $109)
- No More Heroes 3 – now $29 (down from $49)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $79.95 (down from $124.95)
- Sonic Frontiers – now $49 (down from $99.99)
- Wild Hearts – now $74.95 (down from $109.95)
PS4/PS5 accessory deals
- Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $345 (down from $499.95)
- Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD with Heatsink (2TB) – now $284.41 (down from $599)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- The Callisto Protocol – now $54.99 (down from $89.95)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – now $60 (down from $109.95)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut – now $28.82 (down from $59.95)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Anniversary Edition) – now $39 (down from $79.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $19.95 (down from $99.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $39 (down from $109.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $48.99 (down from $89.95)
- No More Heroes 3 – now $29 (down from $49)
- Resident Evil 4: Remake – now $84.99 (down from $109.95)
Xbox accessory deals
- 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller – now $59.95 (down from $99.95)
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $368 (down from $549.95)
- Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller – now $69 (down from $89.95)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G – now $302.07 (down from $549)
- Crucial SATA 2.5″ SSD (2TB) – now $179 (down from $265)
- Gigabyte AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT Gaming OC 8GB Video Card – now $399 (down from $699)
- Kingston NV2 M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (1TB) – now $65 (down from $125)
- Lexar ARES OC 16GB (1x 16GB) DDR5 4800MHz Memory – now $69 (down from $159)
- Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD with Heatsink (2TB) – now $284.41 (down from $599)
Gaming headset deals
- Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless Headset – now $183 (down from $249)
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 600 Headset – now $149 (down from $319)
- EPOS H3PRO Hybrid Wireless Headset – now $239 (down from $399)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha S Headset – now $179 (down from $211.99)
- Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed Wireless Headset – now $257 (down from $399)
- Logitech G Pro X Wired Headset – now $179 (down from $209)
- Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Headset – now $185 (down from $225)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming Headset – now $79 (down from $95)
- SteelSeries 9H Gaming Headset – now $199.95 (down from $305.99)
Keyboard deals
- ASUS TUF Gaming K1 Keyboard – now $64.95 (down from $99)
- ASUS ROG Strix Scop PBT/BL Gaming Keyboard – now $129 (down from $199)
- HP Omen Spacer Wireless TKL Gaming Keyboard – now $149 (down from $269)
- Logitech G G815 Mechanical Keyboard – now $185 (down from $299)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Yellow Switch) – now $189 (down from $394.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Gaming Keyboard (Green Switch) – now $199 (down from $339)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Green Switch) – now $119 (down from $299)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Wireless Gaming Keyboard (Yellow Switch) – now $139 (down from $329)
Mice deals
- Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE Mouse – now $112 (down from $159)
- Corsair Sabre Mouse – now $102 (down from $169)
- Logitech G203 Mouse – now $25 (down from $69.95)
- Logitech G G502 Mouse – now $72 (down from $149)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Optical Gaming Mouse – now $59 (down from $139.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Ergonomic Wireless Mouse – now $99.99 (down from $159)
- SteelSeries Wireless Prime Mouse – now $37.95 (down from $139)
Monitor deals
- ASUS 27 WQHD Gaming Monitor – now $569 (down from $766)
- LG 31.5″ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor – now $439 (down from $529)
- LG UltraWide 34 Curved Monitor – now $374 (down from $749)
- Samsung 27 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $243.50 (down from $339)
Wi-Fi router and other accessory deals
- Elgato Cam Link PRO Multi-Camera Capture Card – now $269 (down from $529)
- Elgato Collapsible Green Screen (148 x 180cm) – now $199 (down from $259)
- Google Nest WiFi Home Mesh Router – now $199.99 (down from $269.99)
- HyperX SoloCast Microphone – now $85 (down from $109)
- Logitech G X52 Professional HOTAS Throttle and Flight Stick Controller – now $265 (down from $399.95)
- Logitech G X56 HOTAS Throttle and Flight Stick Controller – now $334 (down from $449.95)
- Logitech G Pro Flight Yoke System – now $235 (down from $349.95)
- Netgear Nighthawk AX6600 WiFi 6 Tri-Band Router – now $382 (down from $599)
- Razer Seiren X Microphone – now $89 (down from $139)