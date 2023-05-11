‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Get Every Classic Mega Man, Street Fighter And Phoenix Wright Game For $46

Chris Neill - May 11, 2023
Filed to:capcom
dealshumble bundlemega manstreet fighter
Image: Capcom
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Have you always wanted to own every classic mainline Mega Man game, the original Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney trilogy and five versions of Street Fighter II? If the answer is yes, then we have the Capcom-themed Humble Bundle for you.

While the bundle includes a couple of stand-alone titles, like the Strider and Bionic Commando: Rearmed, the real value of the Capcom Heroic Collection is in its compilations.

In this Humble Bundle, there’s the Phoenix Wright trilogy, while the two Mega Man Legacy Collections include 10 games and the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection has 12. Sure, almost half of those Street Fighter titles are variants of Street Fighter II, but we’ll gladly play Street Fighter III and the Alpha series again. If your tastes don’t run totally retro, the bundle also includes Monster Hunter Rise and Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen.

All up you can get 31 games with the Capcom bundle, which are worth roughly $384, for $45.29. Even if you’re not keen on everything listed in the Humble Bundle, being able to nab the first six Mega Man games for $1.50 is a pretty solid deal.

Here’s everything you can get in the Capcom Heroic Collection Humble Bundle.

What do you get in the Capcom Humble Bundle?

monster hunter rise pc
Image: Capcom

Here’s what the basic $1.50 bundle will get you:

Here’s what you’ll also get if you pay $15.09:

  • Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
    • Mega Man 7
    • Mega Man 8
    • Mega Man 9
    • Mega Man 10
  • Mega Man 11

And here’s what you get when you pay at least $45.29:

  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
    • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney
    • Phoenix Wright: Justice for All
    • Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations
  • Street Fighter – 30th Anniversary Collection
    • Street Fighter 
    • Street Fighter II: The World Warrior
    • Street Fighter II: Champion Edition 
    • Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting 
    • Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers
    • Super Street Fighter II Turbo 
    • Street Fighter Alpha
    • Street Fighter Alpha 2
    • Street Fighter Alpha 3
    • Street Fighter III: New Generation
    • Street Fighter III: 2nd Impact
    • Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike 

The Capcom Heroic Collection Humble Bundle is available here.

