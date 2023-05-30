Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Assassin’s Creed Mirage In Australia

Get ready to settle back into the Animus, Assassin’s Creed fans. Thanks to a recent gameplay trailer, we now have more information about the latest AC title, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, starting with its official release date – October 12, 2023.

We still don’t know too much about the game, other than the fact that it’s set in ninth-century Baghdad, where we’ll play as the cunning street thief, Basim Ibn Ishaq. The world looks set to draw on elements from Prince of Persia and Arabian Nights, and devoted fans will recognise Basim from Ubisoft‘s Nordic saga, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In AC Mirage, we’ll get a deep dive into Basim’s origin story as he joins the Hidden Ones and trains to become a Master Assassin.

In a move away from the last two games, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will not be an open world RPG. It’s evident in the lower price point, but in a sit down interview with the game’s executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté and IGN, it was revealed that Mirage was “a smaller Assassin’s Creed project” and that, going forward, the length of future titles in the series would vary.

While that might be a disappointment for open-world fans, it does spring to mind the shorter 15 to 20 hour campaigns fans enjoyed with the initial series. The decision was made to cater to some AC fans’ desires to see a more character-driven storyline and return to the roots of the OG games.

Now take a leap of faith and let’s see where we can find a copy of Assassin’s Creed Mirage for cheap.

Where can you get Assassin’s Creed Mirage for cheap in Australia?

To kick things off, the standard edition of AC Mirage retails at $79.95, however Mighty Ape is currently offering the cheapest price with $59.

From there, Amazon Australia is following with $64.99 across all consoles, along with Big W at $69 and The Gamesmen at $69.95.

If you preorder the standard edition, you’ll score a bonus quest titled, The Forty Thieves, which follows Basim as he tracks down one of the most famous legends from The Arabian Nights.

You can grab a cheap copy of AC Mirage‘s standard edition below:

Now the deluxe edition is full of Prince of Persia-inspired gear, from a special outfit, eagle and mount skins, as well as some weapons. With your purchase, you’ll also score a digital art book and soundtrack to listen to, because Ubisoft knows we love all the goodies.

And if you want even more, you can preorder the Assassin’s Creed Mirage Collector’s Edition, which will score you a copy of the game, the bonus DLC quest, the Prince of Persia-inspired Deluxe Pack, along with 32cm figure of Basim, a replica of Basim’s brooch, a steelbook, mini art book, a map of Baghdad and a selected soundtrack from the game.

However, EB Games is only offering stock for the PS5 and PS4 owners, both for $229.95.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released in Australia on October 12 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S/X and PC.