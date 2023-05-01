‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The Demon Slayer Box Set Has Been Slashed By Over $100

Published 2 hours ago: May 1, 2023 at 12:04 pm -
Image: Ufotable
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too.

We’re currently in the midst of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s third season, which means some of you might be feeling the itch to pick up the manga it’s based on. Well, we’ve got some good news for you. It looks like the complete manga box set for the Demon Slayer is currently on sale for $193.30. All you need to do is use the promo code TOPBRANDSMAY when checking out.

Retailing at $299, the box set includes the series’ entire 23-volume run, along with a double-sided poster and an exclusive mini-book. With this discount, the individual price of each volume shakes out to be around $8.40, which is pretty decent considering that they usually retail for around $14.99 each.

If you have even the slightest interest in anime or manga, you’ve definitely heard about Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer. Even if you’re not an anime fan, you’ve definitely seen something related to it, be it here or elsewhere online. It’s just that popular, and this discounted set is perfect if you want to jump onto the hype Mugen Train – especially if you’re someone who prefers to wait for a manga series to be fully collected once it ends (I’m sure you’ll get to read One Piece someday).

The Complete Dragon Ball Manga Sets Are On Sale So Its About Time You Read Them
Image: Viz Media

Demon Slayer has been an absolute runaway success, both as a manga and an anime.  The manga ran from 2016 to 2020 in the pages of Shonen Jump and told the story of Tanjiro Kamado, a member of the titular Demon Slayer Corps, as he battles against various demonic enemies while attempting to cure his younger sister’s demon curse.

The Massive Akira Box Set Is Massively On Sale

According to Japan’s Oricon sales charts, there were 82.3 million copies of the manga sold from December 2, 2019, to November 30, 2020, and then another 29.5 million copies between December 7, 2020, and November 29, 2021. The first volume of the series was the third highest-selling manga volume of 2022, right after the first volumes of Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family.

Meanwhile, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train is still the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time. It has even passed the shōnen rite of passage of inspiring a tie-in fighting game.

You can pick up the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba complete manga box set deal here. Just remember to use the discount code TOPBRANDSMAY when checking out.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

