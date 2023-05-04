‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In May

Published 16 mins ago: May 4, 2023 at 3:50 pm -
Filed to:game pass
Image: Xbox, Kotaku Australia
The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for May is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in May and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 4/5/2023: Updated to add May’s first wave of new titles. — David

Xbox Game Pass in May

 

May 2

Redfall (Xbox Series X|S)

 

May 4

Ravenlok

 

May 8

Weird West: Definitive Edition (Xbox Series X|S only)

 

May 11

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

 

Departing:

May 15

Before We Leave

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

Umurangi Generation: Special Edition

 

PC Game Pass in May

 

May 2

Redfall

 

May 4

Ravenlok

 

May 9

Shadowrun Trilogy (PC only)

 

May 11

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

 

Departing

May 15

Hearts of Iron IV

Her Story

 

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in May

May 2

Redfall

 

May 4

Ravenlok

 

May 11

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

 

Departing

May 15

Before We Leave

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

Umurangi Generation: Special Edition

 

Xbox Games With Gold

Image: Xbox

Comments

  • One thing to remember is that the Game Pass of now is not like Game Pass was early on. When it first launched there was so many games on there that almost anybody could find something worthwhile to play, and there was always a decent amount of games being added month to month. This has unfortunately slowed to a crawl, and the only draw now seems to be the backlog of games already on the service.

    The other draw was that first-party Xbox games would be on there day-and-date with their launch. A very appealing proposition when you look at the amount of studios Microsoft now owns, but the reality is that with delays and the first-party games they have launched not meeting the expectations of a lot of people, the value isn’t being met there in the eyes of some people either.

    I personally still get some use out of it (Turbo Golf Racing will get some screen time due to wanting something new to play with friends, I put some decent hours into the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles beat-em-up, and Ori & the Will of the Wisps is on my list for when I get the time), but it’s not the same powerhouse of a service it once was.

    Reply

  • If you go Ultimate you haveaccerss to cloud gaming, and if you have problems installing those games, give it a try over the cloud. Of course, cloud gaming has its own set of issues, but at least you get to play the game and give it a try.

    Reply

  • It definitely has slow patches but there is still generally enough that I feel I am getting the better end of the deal, for instance at the moment Hi Fi Rush is getting a solid amount of my attention and I am hanging out for Atomic Heart.

    Reply
