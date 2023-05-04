Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In May

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for May is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in May and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.
Updated 4/5/2023: Updated to add May’s first wave of new titles. — David
Xbox Game Pass in May
May 2
Redfall (Xbox Series X|S)
May 4
Ravenlok
May 8
Weird West: Definitive Edition (Xbox Series X|S only)
May 11
Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2
Departing:
May 15
Before We Leave
Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
Umurangi Generation: Special Edition
PC Game Pass in May
May 2
Redfall
May 4
Ravenlok
May 9
Shadowrun Trilogy (PC only)
May 11
Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2
Departing
May 15
Hearts of Iron IV
Her Story
Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in May
May 2
Redfall
May 4
Ravenlok
May 11
Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2
Departing
May 15
Before We Leave
Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
Umurangi Generation: Special Edition
Xbox Games With Gold
- Star Wars Episode I Racer: Available May 1 to 31
- Hoa: Available May 16 to June 15
