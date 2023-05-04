Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In May

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for May is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in May and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 4/5/2023: Updated to add May’s first wave of new titles. — David

Xbox Game Pass in May

May 2

Redfall (Xbox Series X|S)

May 4

Ravenlok

May 8

Weird West: Definitive Edition (Xbox Series X|S only)

May 11

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

Departing:

May 15

Before We Leave

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

Umurangi Generation: Special Edition

PC Game Pass in May

May 2

Redfall

May 4

Ravenlok

May 9

Shadowrun Trilogy (PC only)

May 11

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

Departing

May 15

Hearts of Iron IV

Her Story

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in May

May 2

Redfall

May 4

Ravenlok

May 11

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

Departing

May 15

Before We Leave

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

Umurangi Generation: Special Edition

Xbox Games With Gold

Star Wars Episode I Racer : Available May 1 to 31

: Available May 1 to 31 Hoa: Available May 16 to June 15

