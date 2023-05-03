Final Fantasy XVI And Diablo IV Going Cheap At Amazon, Both Games Under $79

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Amazon has both Final Fantasy XVI and Diablo IV going rather cheap ahead of launch. Both games are currently under $79 each. The discount — 32% off their RRPs of $114.95 and $109.95, respectively — is one of the more significant preorder price drops we’ve seen in a while.

In the case of Diablo IV, the pot is sweetened with free launch-day delivery for both PS5 and Xbox versions, though the cross-gen bundles for Xbox and PS4 are slightly more expensive.

For Final Fantasy XVI, a timed PS5 exclusive, those with an Amazon Prime sub can put a hustle on their delivery for no extra cost. As most of you know, a new PS5 exclusive under the current economic conditions can climb as high as $120 for Aussie consumers. $78 for Final Fantasy XVI is about as cheap as you’re likely to find it for a while.

These prices (particularly that of Diablo IV on PS5) appear to have been put in place to price match Mighty Ape, which is currently running the same deal.

Our thanks, as always, to the deals warlocks over at OzBargain for bringing these price drops to our attention.

Times are tough, money’s tight, and we all still want to buy ourselves a video game from time to time. We gotta save a buck where we can.

Diablo IV launches on PlayStation and Xbox platforms, and Windows PC, on June 6. Final Fantasy XVI launches for PlayStation 5 on June 22.