GameStop Is Already Selling Tears Of The Kingdom For $US20 ($28)…With A Catch

GameStop will happily sell Nintendo’s $US70 ($97) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, to you for only $US20 ($28), as long as you complete the sacrifice: trade-in two of your favourite games.
The offer is available today, May 12, ToTK’s release date, through May 20, and the trade-in for $US50 ($69) of store credit must be made while purchasing ToTK.
According to the offer’s fine print on the GameStop website, though, “trades [are] subject to manager approval,” and so games in poor condition could net you less than the full $US50 ($69) off, and others could net you more. In the latter case, you will still not be able to put more than $US50 ($69) toward your ToTK purchase; you’ll have to hold onto the in-store credit until some other GameStop offer catches your eye.
There are over 100 titles eligible for trade-in, many of them games released within the last year, and so you bought them for well over $US25 ($35) each. Some of them include:
- Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp (for Switch)
- Bayonetta Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon (Switch)
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare II (for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X)
- Dead Space (PS5, Xbox Series X)
- Elden Ring (PS4)
- Evil West (PS5, Xbox Series X)
- Fire Emblem Engage (Switch)
- God of War Ragnarök (PS5)
- Gotham Knights (PS5)
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe (PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X)
- Resident Evil 4 (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X)
But there are also a few older eligible titles, like Yoshi’s Crafted World (for Switch) and Metroid Samus Returns (for 3DS) which both came out, um, also within the last six years.
You might get a better deal selling your blood platelets, or you can look out for other discounts. NintendoLife is offering U.S. players a 5 per cent discount on $US70 ($97) Nintendo eShop cards, and IGN has a $US10 ($14)-off promo code for what it assures you is “a legitimate site.” Hm, thanks for the offers, but I’ll pass. I really need to get some of these platelets off my hands.
