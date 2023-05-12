GameStop Is Already Selling Tears Of The Kingdom For $US20 ($28)…With A Catch

GameStop will happily sell Nintendo’s $US70 ($97) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, to you for only $US20 ($28), as long as you complete the sacrifice: trade-in two of your favourite games.

The offer is available today, May 12, ToTK’s release date, through May 20, and the trade-in for $US50 ($69) of store credit must be made while purchasing ToTK.

According to the offer’s fine print on the GameStop website, though, “trades [are] subject to manager approval,” and so games in poor condition could net you less than the full $US50 ($69) off, and others could net you more. In the latter case, you will still not be able to put more than $US50 ($69) toward your ToTK purchase; you’ll have to hold onto the in-store credit until some other GameStop offer catches your eye.

There are over 100 titles eligible for trade-in, many of them games released within the last year, and so you bought them for well over $US25 ($35) each. Some of them include:

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp (for Switch)

Bayonetta Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon (Switch)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II (for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X)

Dead Space (PS5, Xbox Series X)

Elden Ring (PS4)

Evil West (PS5, Xbox Series X)

Fire Emblem Engage (Switch)

God of War Ragnarök (PS5)

Gotham Knights (PS5)

Minecraft Legends Deluxe (PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X)

Resident Evil 4 (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X)

But there are also a few older eligible titles, like Yoshi’s Crafted World (for Switch) and Metroid Samus Returns (for 3DS) which both came out, um, also within the last six years.

You might get a better deal selling your blood platelets, or you can look out for other discounts. NintendoLife is offering U.S. players a 5 per cent discount on $US70 ($97) Nintendo eShop cards, and IGN has a $US10 ($14)-off promo code for what it assures you is “a legitimate site.” Hm, thanks for the offers, but I’ll pass. I really need to get some of these platelets off my hands.