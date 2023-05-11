Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom In Australia

After a long wait, the day is almost here. The launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, which is surely the biggest game release of 2023, is one sleep away.

Announced during E3 2019, the long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is set to finally launch on 12 May. From what we’ve seen on the game so far, it seems to take place in the same region of Hyrule as the previous instalment along with a kingdom of floating islands. Once again, a powerful evil has invaded and aims to destroy the realm, so it’s up to Link to save the day.

As the final day dawns, here’s everywhere in Australia where you can currently grab a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom for cheap, along with the game’s Collector’s Edition and amiibo. We’ve also added in where you can pick up the Tears of the Kingdom-themed Switch OLED Model, Pro Controller and travel case.

Where can you get The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom for cheap?

At $89.95, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom retails for a bit more than your average first-party Nintendo game.

In terms of cheapest copies, Gorilla Gaming currently has it for $69, followed by Amazon Australia, Big W, Dick Smith, JB Hi-Fi and Kogan, which are all offering Tears of The Kingdom for $74.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom in Australia:

Where can you get The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom Collectors Edition for cheap?

Nintendo is also offering a Collector’s Edition of the game, which includes a steelbook case, an ICONART steel poster, a set of four pins and an art book for Tears of The Kingdom.

There’s a pretty good chance that the Collector’s Edition will sell out before the game’s release (it’s already been delisted from EB Games online store), so if you want to avoid paying scalper prices, you’re best placing an order sooner than later.

Unfortunately, the Collector’s Edition which includes a fork and spoon is a Japan-only release.

Where can you get The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom Amiibo for cheap?

We’re also getting a brand new amiibo that’s set to launch alongside The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom. According to Nintendo, this new Link amiibo will give you weapons, materials and a skin for your paraglider.

Here’s where you can grab it from:

Where can you get The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom OLED Switch for cheap?

Currently, all of the retailers that have launched preorders for the Tears of the Kingdom-themed Switch OLED Model are listing it for its full retail price.

Here’s where you can preorder the Legend of Zelda Switch OLED in Australia:

Where can you get The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom Pro Controller for cheap?

The Pro Controller is in the same boat as the themed Switch. A few retailers have it available for preorder and they’re all listing it for its full retail price:

Where can you get The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom carrying case for cheap?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom will launch in Australia on 12 May, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.