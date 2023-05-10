May’s PS Plus Update Is A Good One: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Dishonored 2, And More

Another month, another chance for Sony to convince you to keep your PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium subscription. But this month is a bit more important for Sony, as it just ended its longrunning PS Plus Collection, which granted PS5 owners with PS Plus a lot of great games at no extra cost. With that now gone, Sony needed to replace it with some good stuff. And this month’s lineup — which includes Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, The Evil Within 2, and the rebooted Tomb Raider trilogy — seems like a solid attempt to fill the void left by the PS Plus Collection’s demise.

Sony’s PS Plus subscription service regularly expands every month with new games. And May 2023 is no different. But keep in mind that PS Plus changed in 2022 and now comes in three different tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium cost $US10 ($14), $US15 ($21), and $US18 ($25) a month, respectively. Essential is the basic PS Plus plan and gets you access to the monthly free games. Extra provides that, and also access to the PS Plus Game Catalogue, aka Sony’s response to Microsoft’s Game Pass. Finally, Premium gets you all of that, plus access to streaming games and classic PlayStation titles, including PS1 and PSP games.

On May 10, Sony announced all the games it will be adding to PS Plus’s Game Catalogue later this month. All of these titles will arrive on May 16. To play them, and to continue to enjoy the rest of the subscription service’s catalogue in the future, you’ll need to maintain a PS Plus Extra or Premium subscription. (Sorry Essential members, you don’t get any of this stuff.)

Here’s the full list:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Humanity

Watch Dogs Legion

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin

Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Bus Simulator 21

Evil Within 2, The

Wolfenstein Youngblood

Thymesia

Rain World

Lake

Conan Exiles

Rune Factory 4

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

Soundfall

This is a very strong list of games. I’m happy more people will get to play Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, one of the best PS5 games currently available. And for folks who never played the new Tomb Raider trilogy, well, now is a perfect time to jump in. While the third game, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, isn’t as great as the first two, all three games are still a blast and worth checking out.

Meanwhile, Premium members get four new classic PlayStation games, too. They are:

Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow

Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light

Pursuit Force

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

Again, and I’ve said this before, but whoever at Sony is filling PS Plus’ classics catalogue with Syphon Filter games, I salute you. Does this mean the franchise might return in the near future? Probably not, but hey, I can dream of next-gen tasers if I want.

