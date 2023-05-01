All The Major Video Game Releases To Look Out For In May

Welcome to May, aka another huge month in gaming.

Let’s be real. It’s new Zelda month, and nothing else matters. However, there are a few other video games bold enough to release in May, like Redfall and LEGO 2K Drive.

Here are the new video games you can check out in May 2023.

What new video games are coming out in May 2023?

Redfall

Release date: May 2

Redfall will be Arkane’s first Xbox-exclusive game since the Microsoft merger. In a similar style to the studio’s previous hits, Dishonored and Deathloop, Redfall takes place on a mysterious island town known as Redfall, which is overrun by a legion of vampires. It’s your job, along with a handful of allies, to survive and put an end to their reign of terror using all the amped-up weapons and supernatural powers at your disposal.

Pre-order it now: Xbox | PC

AFL 23

Release date: May 4

A new sports simulator based on Aussie football releases this year in AFL 23, which features over 1,200 players across the AFL and AFLW animated with motion capture and given unique skills and strengths. You’ll be able to build your dream AFL club and take them on a solo campaign to the championship or play against friends in local co-op.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Release date: May 12

Six years after the seminal Nintendo game Breath of the Wild was released, a sequel has arrived. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom continues Link’s journey, taking him to new areas (including the sky) and gifting him new fusion abilities to craft weapons, vehicles and items like you’ve never seen before. Plus, it keeps the gorgeous art style that BOTW is known for.

Pre-order it now: Switch

LEGO 2K Drive

Release date: May 19

If you love LEGO and driving games, boy, do we have the game for you. LEGO 2K Drive puts those two concepts together, providing an open-world LEGO driving adventure. You can build your dream ride, compete in races for the Sky Trophy and explore all the wild nooks and crannies of Bricklandia.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox | Switch

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Release date: May 25

The fact that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is coming out this month is still mindblowing to me. The game was announced four years ago and suffered multiple delays, and now all of a sudden, it’s here!

The game explores the untold backstory of Gollum, from his time as a slave in the Dark Tower to living with the Elves in Mirkwood. As Gollum, you’ll be able to climb, sneak and assassinate your way through Middle Earth as you search for the ring you desire most.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox | Switch | PC

This article has been updated to reflect the new games released in May 2023.