Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In May

Sony has announced the titles coming to its library of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers this month, and there are some seriously heavy hitters in the mix.

This month’s free games for Essential subscribers include Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure (which is also being added to the games library for Extra and Deluxe subscribers), and Tails of Iron. At the Extra and Deluxe tiers, there are a HEAP of great titles coming to the platform, from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to the entire rebooted Tomb Raider library, and even the two best Dishonored games — Dishonored 2 and Dishonored: Death of the Outsider — along with another wave of Bethesda classics. Among the indies, the excellent Lake is also in the mix, as Soundfall, Rain World and the simply unmissable Bus Simulator 21.

All in all, a pretty huge month for Sony’s revised subscription service, and you get to reap the benefits.

Here’s what you’ll be playing in May on PSPlus:

Monthly Free Games

The free monthly games for PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Essential tier and above in May are:

GRID Legends (PS5, PS4)

Chivalry 2 (PS5, PS4)

Descenders (PS4)

Download these, and for as long as you keep your subscription active, they’re yours to keep!

Coming to PS Plus in May

Games being added to the PlayStation Plus library for subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe (aka Premium) tiers are:

Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop (PS4)

Conan Exiles (PS4)

Dishonored 2 (PS4)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (PS4)

The Evil Within 2 (PS4)

Humanity (PS5, PS4)

Lake (PS5, PS4)

Rain World (PS4)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)

Rune Factory 4 Special (PS4)

Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin (PS4)

Soundfall (PS5, PS4)

Thymesia (PS5)

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (PS4)

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Edition (PS4)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4)

Watch Dogs Legion (PS5, PS4)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Classics for May

Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light (PS5, PS4)

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (PS5, PS4)

Pursuit Force (PS5, PS4)

Syphon Philter: Logan’s Shadow (PS5, PS4)

Based Sony once again leaving PS3 games off the Classics list so Australians don’t miss out. Interesting that there are a lot of, er, newer games included among the “Classics” this month? You do you, Sony.

Note: Any PS3 titles included in the PS Plus Classics library are, unfortunately, not available in Australia. PS3 games are part of Sony’s cloud streaming platform (formerly PlayStation Now), which is included in the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription tier. The Premium subscription tier is also not available in Australia. The highest PS Plus tier available in Australia is Deluxe, which contains every benefit of the Premium tier but the cloud streaming

We know. It sucks. An oversight we hope will be resolved in the future.

Source: PlayStation Blog